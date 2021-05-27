If David Warner were in Pakistan he wouldn’t have played Test Cricket: Sohaib Maqsood





Pakistani batter Sohaib Maqsood has claimed that an aggressive-minded player like David Warner or Virender Sehwag wouldn’t have played test cricket if they were in Pakistan. This comes after he said his Test career never took off because there was a mindset during his time that fast-scoring hitters should only play T20Is and ODIs. The 34-year-old last played for Pakistan in 2016 in a T20I against New Zealand, but is still hoping for a comeback to the Men in Green team. He also said his testing ambitions are long gone and that he is focusing exclusively on white-ball cricket. I think if David Warner were here in Pakistan he wouldn’t have been considered test cricket: Sohaib Maqsood Maqsood represented the Men in Green in 26 One Day Internationals and 20 T20 Internationals with 735 and 221 runs respectively. He said Pakistan’s cricket mindset at the time of not picking fast-scoring hitters for Tests was hampering his long-format career. In fact, he said that if aggressive and fast-scoring players like Virender Sehwag and David Warner were in Pakistan at the time, they wouldn’t have been eligible for Test cricket. At the moment I am not thinking about Test cricket. When I stepped out in 2013 my main focus was on ODI and Test cricket. I didn’t judge myself as a T20 player at the time, he said in an exclusive conversation with Cricwick. I was a very consistent performer in four day cricket. At the time I was on average around 50 in first class and list A cricket. As I said, in Pakistan there was once a culture that if a player scores quickly, he is only suitable for ODIs and T20s. There is an example from Virender Sehwag. I think if David Warner were here in Pakistan he would not have been eligible for Test cricket at the time, he added. The biggest mistake I made was turning myself into an Andre Russell or Kieron Pollard: Sohaib Maqsood Sohaib claimed there are more opportunities to grow and score quickly in the Test format and believes his career would have been different had he played the Test format. If I had played Test cricket I would have been the same batter I was. The biggest mistake I made was when I played number 6, I suddenly tried to change myself. As if I would suddenly become Andre Russell or Keiron Pollard. So I guess I haven’t gone anywhere with that approach, Sohaib Maqsood concluded. Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni were useful even for their 50%, Pakistan doesn’t have that caliber: Ramiz Raja Slams PCB for not trying new players







