4 star OT declares unofficial visit to the plains





The battle for 2022 class recruits is already heating up for Auburn football. With three commitments already on the roster in Powell Gordon, Holden Geriner and Jarell Stinson, new head coach Bryan Harsin has only just started. However, for Harsin, getting started means continuing where former head coach Gus Malzahn left off. In this case, Harsin is taking over the recruitment of four-star OT Qaeshon Sapp, which was first offered by Malzahn staff in November 2020. Despite the Tigers being dropped from its original top eight, the offensive tackle has decided to make an unofficial visit on June 2. According to his Twitter pageSapp has scheduled three official visits to the state of Florida, Florida and Cincinnati, all of which are in its top eight, along with Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, USC and North Carolina. A few days after making his top eight announcement, Sapp added LSU to the list. This my schedule for June that other schools can be visited have not yet been decided‼ ️ pic.twitter.com/Czk8eNAkyl – TALENTED ™ ️ (55) ⚔️ (@QaeshonSapp) May 26, 2021 Born in Leesburg, Georgia, Sapp is the No. 31 recruit from his state and No. 38 OT in the 2022 recruiting class. He is heavily pursued by UGA but is showing keen interest in both Florida and Florida. All five of 247Sports’ sports experts under the Prediction Crystal Ball have committed Sapp to FSU, whose spring game Sapp attended last month. Sapp was a starter for the Lee County High School football team as a junior in 2020, helping the team to a 12-2 record as second for Georgia state 6A. In addition to Auburn, Sapp will also make an unofficial visit to the Ole Miss campus. While the Tigers did not make it to Sapp’s Top Nine with the addition of LSU, Sapp has announced that he will not commit until after completing all of his official visits, on July 3. A visit to the Auburn campus could change everything for Qaeshon Sapp, who may feel like he is finally home with Auburn’s football program when he sets foot on the Plains.







