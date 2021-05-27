Franklin’s Science Hill Girls for State Tennis Championship | Sport





MURFREESBORO The Lady Toppers are back at the top of girls tennis. Science Hill captured the TSSAA Large Schools state tennis championship with a resounding 4-1 win over Franklin on Wednesday at the Adams Tennis Center. It was the second girls’ state title, 12 years after the first in 2009, and the sixth team championship of the tennis program overall. It’s unreal to know how hard these girls worked and how much time they put into it, said Science Hill coach Erin Williams. They didn’t have a season last year and to know what a long way to get here is great. They took up the challenge and coped with it. It’s a good team that we played and we expected to go to doubles, but the girls were ready. For a second day in a row, Leah McBride was able to win the match with a brave 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over the Lady Admirals Ella Bare. Although Bare was able to break her serve from time to time, McBride turned out to be stronger overall in the return leg. It was also the second day in a row that McBride, who played at No. 2 singles, went to three sets. Leah was very stubborn, Williams said. She got through when needed and was focused. She did what she had to do to win. So did Lexi Bryant, who rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Franklin’s Marietta Nikolskaya at No. 4 singles. Josi Reid, playing at number 3, also made quick work of Admiral Sofia Messier with a 6-4, 6-2 victory. Lisa Messier took a 6-1, 6-3 win over Science Hills Allie Knox in a matchup of the teams’ top players, but the Lady Toppers took control of the match with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Lucy Tschantz . It put the spotlight on left-handed McBride, who embraced the moment. It was certainly a struggle, a long day, pretty hot here, but we made it out, McBride said. It’s a good thing we won four singles games and didn’t have to go to doubles. You never know what’s going to happen in doubles. We went here, played our hardest, came here to win and that’s what we did. I’ve been able to get my game going. It was amazing. Williams said the key was the team concept. For a second day in a row, the depth of Science Hills proved difficult for its opponents to match. It included the No. 6 player, Olivia Kneisley, who did not play in the state tournament but was available as a substitute. It was the whole team from top to bottom, Williams said. We’re only allowed to play five singles and two doubles when the time comes, but our No. 6 Olivia is really one of the main reasons we were here. It was a real team championship.

