Canada relies on its captain, Adam Henrique, on his way to his first hockey World Cup victory





RIGA, Latvia – It’s been a long year for Adam Henrique, but on a day like today he might just be able to breathe out a little easier. Henrique, one of the few NHL forwards to represent Canada at this year’s Hockey World Cup, had two goals and an assist as his team beat Norway 4-2 for its first win in four games. Connor Brown added a goal and two assists, Andrew Mangiapane also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 13 saves for Canada. “We’ve taken our chances,” said Brown. “We created a lot of opportunities, but had a little bit of poison in the scoring areas, but we got some good bounces today.” In what was a rebuilding year for the Anaheim Ducks, Henrique found herself in the middle. Henrique, a 31-year-old center with a hefty contract, was waived by the Ducks during the season. When no other team claimed him, he returned to Anaheim, but as the franchise continues to rebuild, he could be part of an off-season trade in the coming months. 2 Related He decided to represent his country during the postseason-months and was named captain by coach Gerard Gallant. On Wednesday, he was instrumental in bringing Canada up to par with Norway for sixth place in Group B. Canada has never failed to move up from group play in the event. It will face Kazakhstan on Thursday. “Obviously, the tournament didn’t start the way we wanted it to, but we’ve built up every period and keep getting better, and that’s what you want to do in a tournament like this,” said Kuemper. “We had a bit of a setback today, but this was a huge win and now we have to focus on the next game.” Thomas Valkae Olsen and Mats Rosseli Olsen scored for Norway. In the other game in Group B on Wednesday, Kazakhstan ended the first place of the German three-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory. Pavel Akolzin broke a tie on a leading group with 4:18 left. “Our goal was to play in the quarter-finals, and the way we play, we’re happy with how things are going,” said Akolzin. “We expected to win some games and that’s what we’re doing.” Nikita Boyarkin made 28 saves and Alexander Shin and Roman Starchenko also scored. Tom Kuhnhackl and Markus Eisenschmid scored for Germany. The United States (2-1-0) will resume the game in group B against Latvia on Thursday. In Group A, Great Britain beat Belarus 4-3 for its first regulated victory in the event since 1962, and Russia topped Denmark 3-0. Liam Kirk scored twice for Great Britain. Ben Davies and Mark Hammond also scored, and Ben Bowns stopped 33 shots. “It feels great!” Davies said. “We all buy in, we did what we needed to to win here.” Alexander Samonov made 18 saves for Russia and Ivan Morozov, Alexander Barabanov and Dmitri Voronkov scored. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

