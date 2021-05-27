Rodney Gallagher talks about Notre Dame listing, plans visits to Pitt Football / Basketball





Rodney Gallagher is one of the most talented WPIAL athletes in many years and today received an offer from one of the most storied programs in all of college football. The talented multi-sport wide receiver from Laurel Highlands High School added Notre Dame to its long list of offerings. The Fighting Irish are joining Pitt, Penn State, Arizona State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin as schools pursuing this 2023 four-star talent. Pittsburgh Sports now spoke with Gallagher on Wednesday evening after his phone call with Notre Dame staff. "We got a call with my high school coach and Notre Dame," said Gallagher. "We were talking and wanted to know more about me and my background. I wanted to know what my coaches and my dad had to say about me. After we talked for about 30 minutes, Coach Alexander said they wanted to offer me. " 'I was just happy to be one of the kids they wanted to offer. It was great news and I was surprised and even though they had been interested for a while I thought they wanted me to be on campus first but clearly they didn't so I'm glad to hear the news. A few years ago, I had no idea that I would eventually get an offer from Notre Dame, but I continued to work hard before I entered high school and believed that if I continued to work hard, God would take care of it. I'm glad he did and I just keep working and believe there are more to come. Notre Dame is a great school that everyone knows and I feel happy about this news. " Gallagher is known to be a star on the basketball court as well, with offerings from Pitt, Penn State, Illinois, Florida, Wake Forest, Rhode Island, Hampton and George Mason. Gallagher has expressed his desire to play both sports in college, so, did the Notre Dame football coaches bring up basketball today? "Yes, they said if I come there (for a visit), they would like to see if I can play both. After they offered me up, Notre Dame's basketball coach followed me (on Twitter), so hopefully they'll get in touch soon, "said Gallagher. Notre Dame's offer wasn't the only news to come from Gallagher today, as he relates Pittsburgh Sports now that he plans to make unofficial visits to both the Pitt football and Pitt basketball programs on June 1. Gallagher went on to say he plans to have a busy summer with planned trips to Notre Dame, Ohio State, Maryland, Penn State, Arizona State and Ole Miss. He wants to use the summer to visit schools that have offered and shown an interest in him.







