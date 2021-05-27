PHS tennis qualifies six for state | News, sports, jobs

PARKERSBURG – Several tennis players from Parkersburg High came on Wednesday during the Class AAA Region IV tournament.

Paralysis or fear wasn’t the next stop, however.

Many of the Big Reds couldn’t be stopped from punching their tickets to the state tournament.

“We just channeled those nerves into excitement and adrenaline,” PHS No. 3 doubles player Sofia Olson said.

Indeed, that was true not only for them, but also for some of their teammates.

Almost everyone who had the chance to qualify made this happen.

A mix of six different Parkersburg High doubles and singles participants are on their way to Charleston, including Olson and partner Ashley Welshans, No. 3 girl singles player Isabel Bhati, No. 1 boy singles player Jacob Boone and No. 3 boy doubles player Simon Strobl and Levi Frashure.

It also ended up getting easier than they thought.

“After getting on the track and feeling what it was like to be at the regionals, we came to the games much more confidently,” Welshans said.

“The intensity was good. The adrenaline was good. Everything was great, “ Olson said.

It was a memorable debut for the duo, which was one of the last to qualify. Jumping Cabell Midland’s Alaine Rutherford and Julianna LaFon 4-1 in the first five games set the tone and controlled the game on their way to an 8-3 victory.

“It went pretty well today” Welshans said.

Bhati also needed some time to adjust but felt she was playing well even though Huntington’s 8-1 score against Tess Weiler didn’t reflect her faith.

Still, Boone showed no fear, neither did Simon Strobl and Levi Frashure, at least towards the end of their match.

Delivered to the job of hiring Huntington’s AJ Mercer, Boone played one of his best games of the season. He flew around the track and put in a few shots that Mercer couldn’t do anything with.

Still, there were more balls that Mercer could play back and he did that more often than Boone that were difficult to handle. And after 12 games, the Highlander took the regional title 8-4.

Strobl and Frashure stole their nerves when their match got tight. By changing their style of play to more of a backline attack around game 14 with 7-6 behind, they created some unsolvable problems for their Highlander opponents.

Since they were both further from the net, Huntington was in need of easy attempts at blasting a slapshot past the Big Reds duo. With the adjustment back under control, Strobl and Frashure finished them in three more games, 9-7.

Lakyn Campbell, who fell into the No. 1 comfort bracket for singles, already secured a trip on Tuesday when she finished in the winner’s top four.

Parkersburg South’s girls No. 1 doubles pair of Kendal Mader and Meredith Kupfner alongside Parkersburg No. 2 girls and boys singles players Jaxen Ranson and Pallavi Sundaram have just missed qualifying for the state tournament.

They all finished one place away from the necessary point.

As for those who did qualify, head coach Jeff Olson expects big things from them.

“This region is a lot like the state tournament and you have a lot of really good, really deep and talented players and I think you’ll see a lot of these (the PHS) players play in the semifinals and finals of the state tournament,” he said.