Sports
PHS tennis qualifies six for state | News, sports, jobs
PARKERSBURG – Several tennis players from Parkersburg High came on Wednesday during the Class AAA Region IV tournament.
Paralysis or fear wasn’t the next stop, however.
Many of the Big Reds couldn’t be stopped from punching their tickets to the state tournament.
“We just channeled those nerves into excitement and adrenaline,” PHS No. 3 doubles player Sofia Olson said.
Indeed, that was true not only for them, but also for some of their teammates.
Almost everyone who had the chance to qualify made this happen.
A mix of six different Parkersburg High doubles and singles participants are on their way to Charleston, including Olson and partner Ashley Welshans, No. 3 girl singles player Isabel Bhati, No. 1 boy singles player Jacob Boone and No. 3 boy doubles player Simon Strobl and Levi Frashure.
It also ended up getting easier than they thought.
“After getting on the track and feeling what it was like to be at the regionals, we came to the games much more confidently,” Welshans said.
“The intensity was good. The adrenaline was good. Everything was great, “ Olson said.
It was a memorable debut for the duo, which was one of the last to qualify. Jumping Cabell Midland’s Alaine Rutherford and Julianna LaFon 4-1 in the first five games set the tone and controlled the game on their way to an 8-3 victory.
“It went pretty well today” Welshans said.
Bhati also needed some time to adjust but felt she was playing well even though Huntington’s 8-1 score against Tess Weiler didn’t reflect her faith.
Still, Boone showed no fear, neither did Simon Strobl and Levi Frashure, at least towards the end of their match.
Delivered to the job of hiring Huntington’s AJ Mercer, Boone played one of his best games of the season. He flew around the track and put in a few shots that Mercer couldn’t do anything with.
Still, there were more balls that Mercer could play back and he did that more often than Boone that were difficult to handle. And after 12 games, the Highlander took the regional title 8-4.
Strobl and Frashure stole their nerves when their match got tight. By changing their style of play to more of a backline attack around game 14 with 7-6 behind, they created some unsolvable problems for their Highlander opponents.
Since they were both further from the net, Huntington was in need of easy attempts at blasting a slapshot past the Big Reds duo. With the adjustment back under control, Strobl and Frashure finished them in three more games, 9-7.
Lakyn Campbell, who fell into the No. 1 comfort bracket for singles, already secured a trip on Tuesday when she finished in the winner’s top four.
Parkersburg South’s girls No. 1 doubles pair of Kendal Mader and Meredith Kupfner alongside Parkersburg No. 2 girls and boys singles players Jaxen Ranson and Pallavi Sundaram have just missed qualifying for the state tournament.
They all finished one place away from the necessary point.
As for those who did qualify, head coach Jeff Olson expects big things from them.
“This region is a lot like the state tournament and you have a lot of really good, really deep and talented players and I think you’ll see a lot of these (the PHS) players play in the semifinals and finals of the state tournament,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]