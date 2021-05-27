World hockey championships: summary day 5 and 6





During six days at the 2021 IIHF Hockey World Cup, only one thing is clear and that is that it is a tournament. All teams have played at least three games with eight teams in four, and so far only Slovakia is unbeaten with a 3-0-0-0 record. One of the notable results of the past few days was Kazakhstan coming back and beating Germany 3-2, ending Germany’s triple win streak to start the tournament. With the win, Kazakhstan now has up to three wins and seven points in the tournament, giving them a real shot at the playoff rounds. Britain also defeated Belarus today in what was a big win for the nation, after barely hanging on in 2019 with an OT win over France. Canada took their first win of the tournament today thanks to a strong performance from Adam Henrique and his linemates Connor Brown and Andrew Mangiapane. As a Flames fan, seeing Mangiapane wear the Canadian colors for the first time in his career was super exciting, and he responded with a goal in the 2nd period and helped set up plays that also led to the first two Canadian goals. It’s especially impressive when you consider that he’s only been to Lativa for a few days and has been in quarantine the entire time since he came over after the last Flames match of the season. As we enter the second half of the round robin, nothing is really guaranteed for any of the teams. While the tournament is not closely followed in North America, many European countries and their fans are really enjoying this tournament, so I hope some fun storylines will evolve over the next week. It would be really cool to see Latvia make its way into the playoff round, especially as the buzz from spectators has intensified in recent days. Here are the results from Days 5 and 6 of the tournament: Day 5 Denmark 3, Great Britain 2 (OT)

United States 3, Kazakhstan 0

Sweden 7, Switzerland 0

Finland 5, Norway 2 Day 6 Russia 3, Denmark 0

Kazakhstan 3, Germany 2

Great Britain 4, Belarus 3

Canada 4, Norway 2 The full tournament ranking can be found here.

