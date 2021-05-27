Sports
Seven things you can expect from Ronaldo: impossible to ignore
A new BBC documentary about Cristiano Ronaldo will be released on iPlayer on Saturday – and we’ve taken a deep dive into what to expect.
The film highlights the story of the Portuguese star’s upbringing, his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid, his personal development and how he became the world’s largest sports brand.
It’s all told by those who know and have followed his career, including players like Rio Ferdinand, Nani, Lucy Bronze, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, plus journalists, coaches and family friends.
Here are just a few things you can expect.
Ronaldo: Impossible to Ignore is coming to BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 29, and will air on BBC One at 10:20 PM on Sunday, June 5.
1. Ronaldo didn’t have an easy start in life
Ronaldo was the youngest of four children born to Jose Dinis Aveiro and Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro.
Fernao Barros Sousa, Ronaldo’s godfather, recounts the mega-star’s humble origins: “When Cristiano was born, his parents’ finances were in trouble. Both his parents and sister worked around the clock, which was difficult for him.”
His mother emigrated to Paris for work at some point in his youth and his father was unemployed.
Journalist Edmar Fernandes explains: “Ronaldo loved his father very much, but there were moments of absence.
Like so many other people from Madeira and Portugal, he had been recruited to fight in a war and sent to Africa. When he returned, he was no longer the same Dinis. What he encountered in the overseas war ultimately depressed him and eventually found himself. he resorted to alcohol. “
Ronaldo meanwhile found shelter in football, trained at the Portuguese Nacional from nine years old and then moved to Sporting Lisbon at the age of 12.
2. Sir Alex Ferguson signed him immediately after embarrassing Manchester United in a friendly match
Rio Ferdinand tells the legend of Ronaldo’s audition for Manchester United as someone who was there that night.
In the summer of 2003, Manchester United were in a battle with Arsenal to become the dominant force in English football and United had just lost their number seven, David Beckham, to Real Madrid.
They found his replacement in a clumsy 18-year-old during a pre-season friendly with Sporting Lisbon.
Ferdinand recalls, “You start to hear a whisper, ‘They have a boy named Ronaldo, he should be good.”
The young winger with braces on his teeth was in charge of the game.
“He does crazy things, embarrasses a few of our players,” said Ferdinand, “I remember going to the toilet at half time – I’m thinking with Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes and we’re all standing there saying ‘oh my god, we have to sign it’. “
According to Ferdinand, the team bus was delayed afterwards.
“Noise starts to travel back by the bus that Mr. Gill [David Gill, United chief executive at the time] and the manager are in there and they have Cristiano in a vise, and they don’t leave until he agrees and signs to come to United. I think that’s where the deal was agreed and the rest is history. “
3. He only trained in Carrington
Mick Clegg was Manchester United’s power development coach between 2000 and 2011, helping Ronaldo turn a lanky teenager into a winning athlete.
“I’m in Carrington and I’m sitting in my chair in the gym,” recalls Clegg of the first meeting with Ronaldo.
“This young lad shows up. He said, ‘I’ve heard about the work you’ve done. I will be the best player in the world. ”
In another part of the documentary, Clegg describes how Ronaldo practiced alone at Manchester United’s training complex in Carrington behind a hidden hill.
“I asked him about it one time and he said, ‘Well there’s no one there, so if I do the skill wrong, no one will look at me, I can practice it,’” recalls Clegg.
Ferdinand agrees that Ronaldo only practiced skills before taking them to training to amaze others.
4. Alan Shearer is still angry that he sent Wayne Rooney away
One of Ronaldo’s most controversial moments in the spotlight was during the 2006 World Cup.
England faced Portugal in the quarterfinals. In the second half, England’s young hope, Wayne Rooney, was sent off for a punch on Ricardo Carvalho.
His Manchester United teammate Ronaldo successfully helped lobby the referee to send him away and the cameras then picked him up winking at a Portuguese teammate.
It did not endear Ronaldo to many English fans or journalists. Gary Lineker says the whole thing was probably blown up, but his Match of the Day colleague Shearer isn’t that forgiving.
“I still have the same feeling,” he says, looking back at the clip. “I was pretty angry at the time, so I can imagine how Wayne Rooney felt.”
5. He’s not happy to be next best
Youth coach at Nacional, Pedro Talhinhas, recalls that young Ronaldo “didn’t have a good relationship with losing” as a child.
It is a quality that persists.
Ferdinand describes how he used to play table tennis tournaments with him at Manchester United: “If I won, he wouldn’t want to quit. He’s not one to give up.”
He describes Ronaldo’s mentality: “The heartbeat of what he does is the team. But he knows what comes with that is personal honor and he’s not ashamed of that.”
Ronaldo didn’t enjoy it then when Barcelona won so many trophies between 2009-2013. In that period, Barcelona won La Liga three times and the Champions League twice. Ronaldo also wouldn’t have appreciated Lionel Messi throwing him at the Ballon d’Or four years in a row.
Lucy Bronze, however, says Ronaldo is her inspiration and describes the difference between the two players: “He’s the grafter. For me, reaching the top always meant wanting to be the best. Hate losing, always wanting to win, and that’s it’s things that I see in him. “
6. He was not satisfied with winning La Decima alone
Ronaldo finally achieved his wish to win the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2014 (he had already won the competition with Manchester United in 2008). Paul Clement, who was then an assistant coach at Real Madrid, describes the scene in the documentary.
“While playing in the 2014 Champions League final, I look out of the tunnel and see the Champions League trophy,” said Clement. “When I got that view, it actually took my breath away. Cristiano had heard that clearly. He just turned and looked over his shoulder and said,“ Paul, don’t worry. “
Clement also describes Ronaldo in the dressing room after Real Madrid just won La Decima – their tenth Champions League trophy – while everyone else was partying.
“Champagne is popping, the atmosphere is just incredible and then I saw a small group of players – Marcelo, Pepe and Cristiano. I had to ask Cristiano what they were talking about. He said, ‘we are talking about how we are doing next year. come back and win it again. “I thought, wow!”
7. He showed his leadership qualities in the Euro 2016 final
That willpower came to the fore during the Euro 2016 final. Homeland France came in as big favorites, but they clearly had not received the memo that Ronaldo was the protagonist in this story.
After the heartbreak of Greece’s loss in the 2004 final, Ronaldo had to settle a score. Plus, as Ferdinand explains in the documentary, there was extra motivation: Messi had never won a major tournament with Argentina.
Even if he didn’t have to be put on a stretcher in the 25th minute, that would be between Ronaldo and that trophy.
Teammate Nani describes barking orders from the side of the field.
“He called out all the players, every name. He gave some information. I think almost everyone felt his presence on the sidelines,” he recalls.
Shearer says, “People sometimes thought he was pretty selfish over the years, in terms of the goals he scored, the desire he had, but I think when you look at him in that final and the way he tried to send his team forward from the sidelines, I think that told you how much he wanted to win. ”
