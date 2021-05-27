Yes Morant has a record night in the Grizzlies loss to Jazz

Ja Morants’ audacity knows no bounds, but Rudy Gobert tried to prove otherwise. In the second quarter of Wednesday, Gobert blocked a dunk attempt by Morant and sent him running backwards.

However, Morant kept coming. He led the wave of the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter by breaking up the Utah Jazz for floaters and layups. He kept coming up a reverse alley in the fourth quarter.

The dust settled when Morant scored 47 points, a franchise single-game record. But the Jazz even got a 141-129 victory at Vivant Arena to level the streak at 1-1.

Morant had 26 points in Game 1, but his Game 2 performance felt like his real playoff introduction. He had 13 points in the third while he and Dillon Brooks narrowed Utah’s lead to two.

The Jazz couldn’t stay for Morant, who had 22 points in the first half. It was reminiscent of his 35-point performance against the Golden State Warriors putting the Grizzlies in the playoffs.

Morant’s combined 73 points in his first two playoff games in his career are the second highest in NBA history after George Mikan’s 75 and the most since the BAA and NBL merged to form the NBA after the 1948- 49.

Donovan Mitchell had 12 points in the first quarter after missing 17 games with a sprained right ankle. But his biggest impact was drawing two fouls in the first quarter on Brooks, the Grizzlies defender who was the perimeter’s top defender and who led the NBA on personal fouls.

Mitchell remained aggressive as he did in two regular season games against the Grizzlies. He had 25 points in 25 minutes and showed no signs of bumping. The Jazz followed, leading 22 in the first half and seven players scoring double digits. Evan Barnes

Condition of the series: Tied at 1-1. Game 3 is Saturday in Memphis (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Knicks 101, Hawks 92

One of the most competitive rounds of the first round is all tied as it heads south after the Knicks took Game 2 in front of another rowdy crowd at Madison Square Garden. Derrick Rose scored 26 points off the bench for New York, and Julius Randle had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Trae Young scored a game-high 30 points for Atlanta, and De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic each had 18, but New York limited the Hawks to shooting 36.9%, including 27.3% (12-of-44) from 3-point range.

Condition of the series: Tied at 1-1. Game 3 on Friday in Atlanta (7:00 PM ET, ESPN).

Sixers 120, Wizards 95

The best-placed Sixers took charge of the series with a Game 2 romp about the Wizards marred by Russell Westbrook gets popcorn dumped on him by a fan when he left the track with an injured ankle. Joel Embiid had 22 points on 8-of-12 shots and Ben Simmons had 22 points on 11-of-15 shots with nine rebounds and eight assists. Philadelphia had a hot hand throughout the game and shot 55.7% of the field. Bradley Beal scored 33 points for the Wizards, but Westbrook struggled before his injury, and Washington was a dismal 2-of-22 from a 3-point range.

Condition of the series: Sixers leads 2-0. Game 3 is Saturday in Washington (7:00 PM ET, ESPN).

*****

Here’s where the rest of the first-round series comes in on Thursday:

Bucks vs. Heat

The Bucks are behind the wheel and want to take charge as the series shifts to Miami. With two wins to open the series, the Bucks have restored their bona fide as a serious title contender. Heat culture will be put to the test as they try to figure out which team will show up: the team that stayed with Milwaukee until the end of Game 1, or the team that got blown out in Game 2.

Condition of the series: Bucks lead 2-0. Game 3 is Thursday in Miami (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

Sunbathing vs. Lakers

After a bounce-back win to level out the series, the Lakers return to the Staples Center with momentum on their side. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are back to health and click with the rest of the role-players around them. The biggest question for the Suns is the status of Chris Paul, who sustained a bruised right shoulder in Game 1 and was limited to 23 minutes in Game 2.

Condition of the series: Tied at 1-1. Game 3 is Thursday in Los Angeles (10:00 PM ET, TNT).

Nuggets versus Blazers

The series may be the most open of all in the first round, but despite its strong strength, it has been a bit overlooked. While Nikola Jokic and Damian Lillard put on a show through two gamesPortland’s defense will be an important key. It has struggled tremendously to quit all season and could be the downfall of the Blazers in the playoffs if they can’t tighten it up.

Condition of the series: Tied at 1-1. Game 3 is Thursday in Portland (10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV).

Nets vs. Celtics

Brooklyn took control early and shot the lights in Game 2 to take an impressive streak lead. The star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden find chemistry together and get solid contributions from the role-players around them. Celtics star Jayson Tatum shot just 27.5% (9-of-32) in the series and left Game 2 after being poked in the eye.

Condition of the series: Nets lead 2-0. Game 3 is Friday in Boston (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Clippers versus Mavericks

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have the Clippers on the ropes after playing the first two games of the series in Los Angeles. The Clippers have had no answer for Doncic, who averages 35 points at 50.5% firing, 42% of which from 3-point range. The same chemistry questions that haunted LA in the bubble last year have resurfaced, but they insist that they are not concerned about the shortage.

Condition of the series: Mavericks leads 2-0. Game 3 is Friday in Dallas (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).