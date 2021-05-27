Strange jersey numbers in cricket and the stories behind it

Superstition and numerology are rife in sports and cricket, and the players have rather strange stories to tell.

It was not until the Cricket World Cup in 1999 that jersey numbers became commonplace in cricket. Although already used in the 1995-96 World Series Cup, the first World Cup to see player jersey numbers was 1999. Since then, the numbers have been a way for cricketers to explore their quirky side. And some of them went very headstrong.

Zeros and beyond

Herschelle Gibbs could light up a cricket field with his extraordinarily hand-eye coordinated strokes, but he did in a handful of shirt numbers starting from 00. In 2005 Gibbs decided to have different jersey numbers every year, with the last two digits of the year that make up his jersey number. He went through 05, 06, 07, 08, and 09 before switching to 74 – the year he was born was 1974 – for Mumbai Indians.

Mashrafe Mortaza later took inspiration from Gibbs and wore the ‘0’ jersey number in the BPL, citing that he was inspired by what it stood for: “starting from scratch”.

Special characters, anyone?

Ashwell Prince had the shirt number 5, previously used by Hansie Cronje. After the South African skipper died prematurely, the song was retired and Prince started using a queer ‘5 + 0’ on the back of his jersey.

The triple digits

Personal landmarks on their jerseys are always in fashion among cricket players. Chris Gayle wore the number ‘333’ on his jersey. It was his highest test score.

Muttiah Muralitharan, who used to wear the number 8 on his back, wore the famous 800 jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and reminded the world of his jaw-dropping Test wicket count.

Kamran Akmal’s back was 158, his highest test score, while Hardik Pandya sported 228 for a while, a score he made for the under-16 Baroda side when he walked in at 23-4.

A stranger to this section is the number ‘400’ worn by Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo in IPL 2018. While Pollard celebrated being the first player to play 400 T20s, Bravo hinted at his outrageous wicket count at the time: 400 T20 wickets.

Then there is the revenge story. Marlon Samuels once had 730 on the back of his BPL jersey, indicating how many days he was banned from the sport on corruption allegations in 2008.

Australian heroes

Australians probably aren’t known for their superstitions, but they do have a thing for heroes. Paul Reiffel (no. 4), Mark Waugh (no. 6) and Ian Healy (no. 7) had their numbers in honor of youth heroes from other sports. Darren Lehmann also switched from No. 25 to No. 10 as a mark of respect for a hero of his early years, Barry Robran, a South Australian player with two first-class games to his name.

The striking mention here is that Shane Warne gives his shirt number to Michael Clarke. After wearing the number 23 because of Michael Jordan – one he also used in the under-19 days in the AFL – Warne handed the number to Clarke for the 2004/05 series against New Zealand.

I’ll think about number 23, Clarke said at the time. But I’m honored to receive it from Shane Warne

Stars and their ‘stars’

Rohit Sharma’s lucky number is 9, but it was not available – worn by Parthiv Patel at the time – when he made his debut in India. His mom asked him to take 45 (4 + 5 = 9) instead and it stuck.

Sachin Tendulkar’s number 10 jersey is now retired, but it was not his first jersey number. At one point, Tendulkar had 99 on his back before an astrologer suggested that he include number 10, as it was already part of his name (‘Ten’dulkar).

Virender Sehwag first had the number 44 on his jersey, which he then changed to 46 on the advice of an astrologer. But that didn’t stick either, as he quickly decided he didn’t need a number on his back to score points and chose sure not to have one at all!

The quirkiest

Sarfaraz Khan, the Punjab Kings batsman, has 97 on his jersey because reading the Hindi version of the numbers (Nau and Saat) together resembles his father’s name, Naushad.

Morne Morkel is so proud of his height – 1.80 meters – that he has the number 65 to indicate the same thing.

Subtle memories

Rahul Dravid changed his number from 5 to 19, because the latter, he once joked, was a reminder of his wife’s birthday!

Dinesh Karthik was smart enough to borrow the idea.

Subscribe to the Wisden Cricket Youtube Channel for post-game prizes, player interviews, analysis and more.