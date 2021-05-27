Sports
Strange jersey numbers in cricket and the stories behind it
Superstition and numerology are rife in sports and cricket, and the players have rather strange stories to tell.
It was not until the Cricket World Cup in 1999 that jersey numbers became commonplace in cricket. Although already used in the 1995-96 World Series Cup, the first World Cup to see player jersey numbers was 1999. Since then, the numbers have been a way for cricketers to explore their quirky side. And some of them went very headstrong.
Zeros and beyond
Herschelle Gibbs could light up a cricket field with his extraordinarily hand-eye coordinated strokes, but he did in a handful of shirt numbers starting from 00. In 2005 Gibbs decided to have different jersey numbers every year, with the last two digits of the year that make up his jersey number. He went through 05, 06, 07, 08, and 09 before switching to 74 – the year he was born was 1974 – for Mumbai Indians.
Mashrafe Mortaza later took inspiration from Gibbs and wore the ‘0’ jersey number in the BPL, citing that he was inspired by what it stood for: “starting from scratch”.
Special characters, anyone?
Ashwell Prince had the shirt number 5, previously used by Hansie Cronje. After the South African skipper died prematurely, the song was retired and Prince started using a queer ‘5 + 0’ on the back of his jersey.
The triple digits
Personal landmarks on their jerseys are always in fashion among cricket players. Chris Gayle wore the number ‘333’ on his jersey. It was his highest test score.
Muttiah Muralitharan, who used to wear the number 8 on his back, wore the famous 800 jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and reminded the world of his jaw-dropping Test wicket count.
Kamran Akmal’s back was 158, his highest test score, while Hardik Pandya sported 228 for a while, a score he made for the under-16 Baroda side when he walked in at 23-4.
A stranger to this section is the number ‘400’ worn by Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo in IPL 2018. While Pollard celebrated being the first player to play 400 T20s, Bravo hinted at his outrageous wicket count at the time: 400 T20 wickets.
Then there is the revenge story. Marlon Samuels once had 730 on the back of his BPL jersey, indicating how many days he was banned from the sport on corruption allegations in 2008.
Australian heroes
Australians probably aren’t known for their superstitions, but they do have a thing for heroes. Paul Reiffel (no. 4), Mark Waugh (no. 6) and Ian Healy (no. 7) had their numbers in honor of youth heroes from other sports. Darren Lehmann also switched from No. 25 to No. 10 as a mark of respect for a hero of his early years, Barry Robran, a South Australian player with two first-class games to his name.
The striking mention here is that Shane Warne gives his shirt number to Michael Clarke. After wearing the number 23 because of Michael Jordan – one he also used in the under-19 days in the AFL – Warne handed the number to Clarke for the 2004/05 series against New Zealand.
I’ll think about number 23, Clarke said at the time. But I’m honored to receive it from Shane Warne
Stars and their ‘stars’
Rohit Sharma’s lucky number is 9, but it was not available – worn by Parthiv Patel at the time – when he made his debut in India. His mom asked him to take 45 (4 + 5 = 9) instead and it stuck.
Sachin Tendulkar’s number 10 jersey is now retired, but it was not his first jersey number. At one point, Tendulkar had 99 on his back before an astrologer suggested that he include number 10, as it was already part of his name (‘Ten’dulkar).
Virender Sehwag first had the number 44 on his jersey, which he then changed to 46 on the advice of an astrologer. But that didn’t stick either, as he quickly decided he didn’t need a number on his back to score points and chose sure not to have one at all!
The quirkiest
Sarfaraz Khan, the Punjab Kings batsman, has 97 on his jersey because reading the Hindi version of the numbers (Nau and Saat) together resembles his father’s name, Naushad.
Morne Morkel is so proud of his height – 1.80 meters – that he has the number 65 to indicate the same thing.
Subtle memories
Rahul Dravid changed his number from 5 to 19, because the latter, he once joked, was a reminder of his wife’s birthday!
Dinesh Karthik was smart enough to borrow the idea.
Subscribe to the Wisden Cricket Youtube Channel for post-game prizes, player interviews, analysis and more.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit