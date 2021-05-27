Tennis – Few obstacles stand between Nadal and record 21st major

MADRID (Reuters) Rafa Nadal has already lifted the French Open trophy 13 times with an astonishing bang and with the tempting prospect of increasing his Grand Slam reach to 21 to become the most successful player in people tennis, it is hard to stop anyone in Paris.

The Majorcan turns 35 during the tournament, but shows little sign of slowing down. By triumphing for the 12th and 10th time in Barcelona and Rome respectively, he won two of the four tournaments he had competed in leading up to the claycourt major.

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev may have comfortably beat Nadal in Monte Carlo and Madrid respectively, but as anyone who has met Nadal at Roland Garros knows, beating the Spaniard in a best-of-five-set clay court match is the ultimate challenge in tennis.

It has only happened twice since its Paris debut in 2005.

Those looking for weaknesses in Nadals ‘armor could take heart from the Spaniards’ losses against Rublev and Zverev, as well as the fact that he recently dropped sets on clay against Denis Shapovalov and Kei Nishikori. The fact that Nadal is outclassed 6-1 on red dirt is also a rare sight, as was the case in the second set of the final in Rome against Novak Djokovic.

But he has a habit of really doing his best at Roland Garros, as his record of 100-2 win-loss shows.

He shrugged off injury issues on his way to victory in 2019 and also blasted his way to the 2020 title without dropping a set in last October’s rescheduled tournament, despite running out of games in the lead up due to concerns about the corona virus.

While other players complained about the unknown autumn conditions in the French capital, Nadal stormed his way to the final before hitting Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 to match Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles .

Nadal said he had a complete tournament in Rome and was in optimal shape for the impending trip to Paris, which he called the most important place in my career.

I will work on things that I need to improve and I also need to relax on a mental level, he said.

Winning always gives you a boost and it is clearly better to arrive at Roland Garros with this trophy in my arms.

Alex Corretja, a two-time French Open finalist, believes that the only thing standing in the way of Nadals to another title could be the physical strain of energy-consuming games in the final rounds.

It’s getting closer and closer to getting harder for him, but winning Barcelona and especially Rome was crucial for him, to feel like, okay, I’m still the best on clay ever, said Corretja, who will comment at the tournament for Eurosport, to Reuters. .

Imagine Rafa facing (Stefanos) Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals, Novak in the semi-finals and (Dominic) Thiem in the final, there is great doubt about how fresh he would be. It can affect the result.

But Rafa is the only one who knows how to mentally deal with these heavy draws, especially on clay, how to recover and play important moments. To play him more than five sets on clay is like a nightmare because he brings such high energy from the start.

