Clippers vs. Mavericks – Game Preview – May 28, 2021





Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during regular season) vs. Dallas Mavericks (42-30, fifth in the Western Conference during regular season) Dallas; Friday, 9:30 PM EDT LINE: Clippers -1.5; more / less is 219.5 WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Mavericks leads series 2-0 BOTTOM: The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Mavericks won the last rally 127-121. Luka Doncic scored 39 points to lead Dallas to victory and Kawhi Leonard posted 41 points in defeat for LA. The Mavericks are 21-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks sixth in the Western Conference in limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 110.2 points while opponents shoot up to 46%. The Clippers are 27-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 22-11 when it turns the ball less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game. TOP PERFORMANCE: Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks with an average of 3.0 made 3-pointers, scoring 16.6 points per game while shooting 39.1% from outside the bow. Doncic has averaged 23.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas. Paul George leads the Clippers with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers, while scoring 23.3 points per game and shooting 41.1% from outside the bow. Leonard averages 17.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.0% in the last 10 games for Los Angeles. LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, average 117.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.2% of the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 46.7% shooting. Clippers: 4-6, average 110.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% of the field. Their opponents have scored an average of 107.5 points at 47.5% shooting. INJURIES: Misfits: JJ Redick: Off (heel). Clippers: None listed. —— The Associated Press created this story using technology from Write data and data from Sports radar.

