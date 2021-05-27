As ‘Mr Cricket’ turns 45, here’s a look at his top 5 innings





Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey will celebrate his 45th birthday on May 27. Hussey, known as ‘Mr Cricket’, made his international debut quite late – ODIs at 28 and Tests at 30. Despite this, the former left-handed batsman has some memorable innings. in his name. Hussey enjoyed a successful international career and was ranked No. 1 batsman in ODIs in 2006. Here are some of the best strokes in his career from Michael Hussey Ranji Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker Jaydev Unadkat ‘Too Old’ To Play For India? 60 * (24) vs Pakistan in the semifinal of the 2010 T20I World Cup This is one of the best match-turn innings of his. Chasing the 190 total against Pakistan in the 2010 T20I semifinal, Australia struggled 105-5 when Hussey came in. Things got worse when the Kangaroos were 144-7 needing 46 runs off just 17 balls. However, this is when Hussey turned the game around by hitting 23 runs in the last over bowled by spinner Saeed Ajmal, taking Australia home. 137 versus West Indies in 2005-06 The second test match of Hussey’s career cemented his position on the Australian side. The then 30-year old came on for the injured Justin Langer and opened the innings with Matthew Hayden during the game against the West Indies in Hobart. His 137-run knock was part of the 231-run opening tie between him and Hayden. This inning secured his place in the team, and when Langer returned, he simply hit lower. 195 vs England in 2010-11 Hussey’s form was on and off for the Ashes series against England in 2010-11. He only had two centuries in the last 51 Test innings, and many had written him off with the chance of being axed. However, Mr. Cricket once again proved his worth by playing his best test knock of his 195-run career. 116 * against Kings XI Punjab in 2008 The Indian Premier League got off to a fiery start in its inaugural edition in 2008 with New Zealand opener Brendon McCullum playing a ferocious 158-run innings for Kolkata Knight Riders in the first-ever IPL game. In the ensuing match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, Hussey took over from McCullum and continued the blitz. With 116 not out in just 54 balls for CSK, he even made IPL’s second match unforgettable. Happy Birthday Mahela Jayawardene: Top 5 Moments of Former Sri Lankan Captain’s Legendary Career 109 * against the West Indies in 2005 Like how his career defining battle for the Test in 2005-06 was against the West Indies, so Hussey found his feet in the shorter format against the West Indies as well. During the 2005 tri-series, which also involved India, Hussey claimed his position on the Australian side with his match-winning ton. The Aussies fought the once-dominant West Indies, with half the batsmen resting at just 105. However, Hussey saved the day by partnering with Brad Haddin, bringing Australia to a respectable total of 272. unbeaten knock of 109 runs consisting of 10 borders and three sixes. Get all IPL news and Cricket score here

