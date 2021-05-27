Villarreal vs. Manchester United – Football Match Report – May 26, 2021

Villarreal defeated Manchester United in an epic penalty shootout in the Europa League final in Poland on Wednesday night after the match ended 1-1 in regular and extra time.

In the first European final to be played to an audience in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Villarreal survived a tough second half to secure a draw after extra time before winning a thrilling shootout.

A nervous opening half hour kept neither side as real chances until Gerard Moreno of Villarreal got into the penalty area at the end of a free kick and drove past David De Gea in the Manchester United goal to give Unai Emery the lead at peace.

Edinson Cavani scored early in the second half to level United by jumping on a loose ball at the top of the box and shooting past Geronimo Rulli to bring the score to 1-1.

Villarreal played their first ever Grand Final and Coach Emery acknowledged that United were the favorites for their more storied history, but urged his side to “keep breaking down barriers” after four exits in the semi-final.

After the game, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “It is of course not a successful season,

“Sometimes a kick defines a season as a good one and sometimes a kick doesn’t define it. Nobody expected us to finish second in the league, but unfortunately the boys just fell short tonight.

“Trophies are important and that’s what this club is all about, so no, it’s not a successful season. It’s the short answer.”

United were the better side in the second half, but neither side was able to find a winner in the regulations and the game went to extra time.

The pace of the game continued in extra time and with no goals scored it was a penalty shootout to determine the winner of the Europa League.

The teams went back and forth in the shootout, with Villarreal goalkeeper Rulli scoring his penalty shot before De Gea missed his, after all 10 outfielders from both teams converted their spot kicks in the 11-10 shootout final.

The result means that Man United have not won a single title in four seasons, since the last time he won the Europa League trophy in the 2016/17 season under Jose Mourinho.

Villarreal coach Emery took a record fourth title in the league after winning three Europa League victories with Sevilla.

“In the Europa League we have been absolutely flawless. From the very first moment. Some days we came to the stadium at 6 in the morning to prepare a game for Sunday. All of this makes up for the trip. [worthwhile]Emery told a press conference.

“We talked about enjoying these moments. In the end, you are proud to take the title [decider] but if you don’t win, you’re sad. Winning is another step, an important step forward. For these moments we do this job. We have been able to bring joy to many people. “

Emery joined Villarreal in July 2020, nine months after being sacked by England’s Arsenal after a poor run of results.

The Spaniard knocked his former club out of this season’s league in the semifinals before beating another Premier League giant at United, but insisted he didn’t see the performance as a personal triumph.

“I insist that it is not a sporting revenge at all. I try to enjoy every moment, win and lose. I try to create new conditions, so everywhere I have been, even in England at Arsenal, I have learned a lot,” met a lot of people, different cultures and football, ”he said.

“At the end of that story there was professional frustration, but then other doors opened. Winning today is a satisfaction, but for my club today, as it was when I was in Seville.

“When I was at Arsenal we played a Europa League final and we couldn’t win, but it’s a process, I learned a lot from that game to maybe win it.”

