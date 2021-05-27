Sports
Villarreal vs. Manchester United – Football Match Report – May 26, 2021
Villarreal defeated Manchester United in an epic penalty shootout in the Europa League final in Poland on Wednesday night after the match ended 1-1 in regular and extra time.
In the first European final to be played to an audience in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Villarreal survived a tough second half to secure a draw after extra time before winning a thrilling shootout.
– Dawson: Europe loses another stumbling block to Solskjaer’s United
– Stream ESPN FC daily on ESPN + (US only)
A nervous opening half hour kept neither side as real chances until Gerard Moreno of Villarreal got into the penalty area at the end of a free kick and drove past David De Gea in the Manchester United goal to give Unai Emery the lead at peace.
Edinson Cavani scored early in the second half to level United by jumping on a loose ball at the top of the box and shooting past Geronimo Rulli to bring the score to 1-1.
Villarreal played their first ever Grand Final and Coach Emery acknowledged that United were the favorites for their more storied history, but urged his side to “keep breaking down barriers” after four exits in the semi-final.
After the game, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “It is of course not a successful season,
“Sometimes a kick defines a season as a good one and sometimes a kick doesn’t define it. Nobody expected us to finish second in the league, but unfortunately the boys just fell short tonight.
“Trophies are important and that’s what this club is all about, so no, it’s not a successful season. It’s the short answer.”
United were the better side in the second half, but neither side was able to find a winner in the regulations and the game went to extra time.
The pace of the game continued in extra time and with no goals scored it was a penalty shootout to determine the winner of the Europa League.
The teams went back and forth in the shootout, with Villarreal goalkeeper Rulli scoring his penalty shot before De Gea missed his, after all 10 outfielders from both teams converted their spot kicks in the 11-10 shootout final.
The result means that Man United have not won a single title in four seasons, since the last time he won the Europa League trophy in the 2016/17 season under Jose Mourinho.
Villarreal coach Emery took a record fourth title in the league after winning three Europa League victories with Sevilla.
“In the Europa League we have been absolutely flawless. From the very first moment. Some days we came to the stadium at 6 in the morning to prepare a game for Sunday. All of this makes up for the trip. [worthwhile]Emery told a press conference.
“We talked about enjoying these moments. In the end, you are proud to take the title [decider] but if you don’t win, you’re sad. Winning is another step, an important step forward. For these moments we do this job. We have been able to bring joy to many people. “
Emery joined Villarreal in July 2020, nine months after being sacked by England’s Arsenal after a poor run of results.
The Spaniard knocked his former club out of this season’s league in the semifinals before beating another Premier League giant at United, but insisted he didn’t see the performance as a personal triumph.
“I insist that it is not a sporting revenge at all. I try to enjoy every moment, win and lose. I try to create new conditions, so everywhere I have been, even in England at Arsenal, I have learned a lot,” met a lot of people, different cultures and football, ”he said.
“At the end of that story there was professional frustration, but then other doors opened. Winning today is a satisfaction, but for my club today, as it was when I was in Seville.
“When I was at Arsenal we played a Europa League final and we couldn’t win, but it’s a process, I learned a lot from that game to maybe win it.”
This report uses information from Reuters.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]