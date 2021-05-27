Tennis tech boys use confidence to win Monticello in the quarter-finals of the section

ST. CLOUD The Tech Boys tennis team opened its team section tournament on Wednesday with a home game against Monticello.

The Tigers hadn’t played against Monticello all season, but the players and coaches knew it was going to be a competitive game. Tech came in as the No. 2 South seed and Monticello the No. 3 South seed.

The Magic was supposed to earn the 7-0 win over Big Lake in the opening round of the Section 8AA tournament, but Tech had a bye on Monday. The rest helped the Tigers when Tech finished with a 6-1 win to advance to the Section 8AA semifinals.

“It was a great win for our players because we knew it was going to be a good game,” said technical head coach Paul Bates. “Since we hadn’t played them this season, there were more questions as we prepared for this game.”

It started with a lot of confidence from the Tech players. Michael Plombon said the team came in with positivity and confidence because they knew it was going to be a good game.

The 6-1 final score does not explain how close this match was between these two teams. The first point went to Ripley Garden and Max Rud at number 2 in doubles for Tech.

The two managed to end the first set with 6-4. That momentum continued into the second set as the two Tigers worked against each other to take the 6-2 win in the second set.

The second run for Tech came from Plombon at No. 1 in singles with a strong match against Tyler Rousslang, who is the No. 1 South seed for individual sections this weekend.

Plombon fought a back-and-forth match in the first set, but ended it with a 6-4 victory. He took over that momentum in the second set and was able to finish with a 6-3 win in the second set.

“He hit deep, so I tried to hit them deep and keep them in the game,” said Plombon. “I was able to get some passing shots down the line while he was on the net.”

The winning streak continued as Andrew Plombon and Ben Nelson took victory at No. 1 in doubles and Emilio Estevez claimed victory at No. 3 in singles. This early start gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead over Monticello and saw the team win on Wednesday.

Andrew Plombon and Nelson lost the first set 6-3, but came back in the second set to win 6-0. They kept that pace in the third set to overcome the loss in the first set and win 6-2 to claim the overall win.

Estevez took the first set well with a 6-3 victory, but it became a nail-biter in the second set. The two went back and forth winning games until Estevez won two games in a row to make it 6-5. Then he fought by a deserved 7-5 victory to claim the fourth and crucial run for the Tigers.

“It was a great team win from everyone and they look forward to playing next week,” said Bates.

The other two wins for Tech came from Gavin Fenstad at number 2 in singles, where he came from behind to win the final two sets. He lost 6-3 in the first set, but won 6-4 to enter a decisive third set. Fenstad won 7-5 in a close final set to take the overall victory.

Finally, Ben Eiynck and Jonah Atkinson also came from behind number 3 in the doubles to win the sixth run. After losing 6-4 in the first set, they both fought back and won 6-4 in the second set. They maintained that momentum to win 6-3 in the third set.

Tomiwa Ajayi lost in No. 4 singles in a battle of three sets. Now the Tigers are preparing for a rematch against Alexandria in the semi-finals.

Alexandria, the No. 1 North seed, lost to Tech in a 6-1 tie on May 11. The Tigers want to keep their unbeaten record against the Cardinals next week.

“Which [Alexandria] game was closer than what the score showed, “said Bates.” We will have a tough game next week. “

For now, the focus this weekend will shift to tournaments with individual sections, as many of the Tech players will play in the singles and doubles league.

READ MORE:Three local teams are preparing for the individual tennis tournament for boys of Section 8AA

Michael Plombon will play in the doubles tournament on Saturday with his brother, Andrew Plombon. The Tigers remain focused on the team goal, but also on the individual.

“I’m excited to play with my brother this weekend,” said Michael Plombon. “It’s been the plan for two years now, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Tech will play Alexandria on Wednesday at noon for the Section 8AA semifinals. The location has not yet been determined, but the winner between Tech and Alexandria will compete against the winner of Becker and Bemidji.

Becker and Bemidji are the other No. 1 and 2 seeds in the tournament, so the top four teams have reached the semifinals. The section finals take place Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Tech High School.

Tech vs. Monticello results

Singles

No. 1 Michael Plombon St. Cloud Tech beats Tyler Rousslang MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH 6-4, 6-3, –

No. 2 Gavin Fenstad St. Cloud Tech def.Henry Sawatzke MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

No. 3 Emilio Estevez St. Cloud Tech def.Dylan Roiger MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH 6-3, 7-5, –

No. 4 Wyatt Kadelbach MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH def Tomiwa Ajayi St. Cloud Tech 0-6, 6-1, 6-4

Double

No. 1 Andrew Plombon St. Cloud Tech Ben Nelson St. Cloud Tech beats Johnny May MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH Jackson Bianchi MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH 3-6, 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 Max Rud St. Cloud Tech Ripley Garden St. Cloud Tech beats Ryan Schyma MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH Levi Vanderlinden MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH 6-4, 6-2, –

No. 3 Ben Eiynck St. Cloud Tech Jonah Atkinson St. Cloud Tech def.Daniel Homsombath MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH Jacob Roden MONTICELLO SENIOR HIGH 4-6, 6-4, 6-3