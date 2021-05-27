Asks for outdoor table tennis tables for Dundalk

Councilor Thomas Sharkey has called on Louth County Council to place outdoor table tennis tables in local public open areas to encourage physical activity among teens.

Cllr Sharkey, director of Coláiste Chú Chulainn, said the school has concrete table tennis tables and that the students love to play the game.

The city councilor filed a motion at last week’s Louth County Council meeting requiring the local government to place outdoor table tennis tables in selected locations as part of a pilot project to encourage exercise.

Cllr Sharkey said of the motion: At our school, we got in touch with a construction company to make a mold for pouring concrete to make outdoor table tennis tables.

We were looking forward to a new kind of PE outdoor for kids and the teens love it.

When you ask teens what they want to be in their free time, they just want to be with their friends and that’s why we see them hanging out on the street.

But they can go into a store and buy a cheap table tennis bat and a ping pong ball.

It is very cheap and very accessible to play table tennis.

If you look at your local park you’ll see the swings and slides for the toddlers and the benches for us older folks to sit down, but it’s the gap in between – there are no facilities for teens to do an activity.

We need something that kids can go to and talk to while they play.

Not every child or teen wants to join a team to play sports. “

Cllr Maeve Yore supported the motion, saying it is a win-win situation for teens and people of all levels.

It’s something that people of all levels can play, including wheelchair users, ” she said.

It is certainly worth exploring.