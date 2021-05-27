With the Tokyo Olympics approaching, Japan is considering extending the coronavirus emergency





The country reintroduced emergency measures in April as it grappled with a fourth wave of coronavirus cases – one that has yet to reduce.

Japan’s seven-day average for new cases is currently around 4,500, according to a Johns Hopkins University census. Meanwhile, only about 2% of the country’s 126 million residents have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to figures compiled by CNN.

The governors of Tokyo and Osaka have already asked the central government to extend the current state of emergency, which will expire on May 31. According to Japanese media, the measures can be extended until June 20. The opening day of the Tokyo 2020 Games – postponed last year due to the pandemic – is July 23.

Osaka government Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Tuesday that while Covid-19 cases for the prefecture are on the decline, the medical system tense with severe cases . “If we get an infection again, we can’t deal with it anymore,” he said. “Before it gets too late, I have decided to (request) an extension of the state of emergency.” Under current measures, residents are asked to avoid non-essential outings, work from home, and adhere to wearing masks, although such guidance is not mandatory. Large commercial spaces such as shopping centers should not be used except to provide essential items and services. Establishments serving alcohol are advised to close completely and dry establishments must close from 8pm or a fine will be imposed. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet with experts on Friday to discuss expansion across Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and five other prefectures. The prefecture of the southern island of Okinawa will be in a state of emergency until June 20. Have both local and international Olympic officials repeatedly insisted that the Games go ahead despite the situation on the ground with the pandemic, noting the protections in place at venues and the Olympic Village to protect athletes and staff. Canceling the Olympics could be hugely expensive for both Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), where the loss of broadcasting revenues was particularly hit. But the pressure to do so has increased as the Games draw closer. On Thursday, the Japanese doctors’ union confirmed the demand to stop the contest, warning that it could cause the spread of mutated strains of the virus. “There is a possibility that Indian and South African species could be more widespread,” union chairman Naoto Ueyama warned at a news conference in Tokyo. Ueyama urged the international community to help raise the alarm about the potential danger of the Olympics and to mobilize public opinion against the event. He criticized the IOC’s latest pledge to hold the Games even when Japan is in a state of emergency, saying it had angered the medical staff and many people in the country. “The whole world must come together to fight Covid-19, but some are turning their backs on this fight and there is a risk that the Tokyo Olympics will be an obstacle to overcoming Covid-19,” said Ueyama. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said Wednesday that nine hospitals would be reserved for Olympic-related personnel. However, Ueyama warned that hospitals would become congested in July and August due to the increase in the number of patients typically brought in for heat stroke during the Japanese summer. The doctor also criticized the introduction of the Japanese vaccine as “shamefully slow.” He added that even if 1 million people are vaccinated daily, it could take six months to inoculate the entire population. “The Japanese government promised to hold the Olympics last year as a sign of the conquest of Covid-19, but that was a naive illusion,” said Ueyama.

Journalists Chie Kobayashi and Mai Nishiyama reported from Tokyo and CNN’s Emiko Jozuka reported from Hong Kong.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos