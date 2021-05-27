‘Shut the noise, we are India’: BCCI shares training video of female cricketers ahead of England tour





Despite currently being quarantined in Mumbai, the Indian women’s team cricketers have left no stone unturned as they prepare for the upcoming England tour. BCCI shared a video on Thursday with the caption: Shut the noise! We are India, where the Women in Blue showed a sweat in the gym. In the 96-second video, people like Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Shafali Verma, Ekta Bisht, Harleen Deol, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and others were indulged in various exercises. The women’s team will take on England in a one-off test, three ODIs and three T20Is. The two teams will play a game for the first time in a four-day test game, which starts on June 16. The action will then shift to white-ball cricket with the three ODIs starting on June 27 and the matches will be played in Bristol, Taunton and Worcester. Both teams will then play in three T20Is from 9 July and the three matches will be played in Northampton, Hove and Chelmsford. The third T20I between England Women and India Women, scheduled for July 15, will now be held a day earlier in Chelmsford. The third T20I is now being held on July 14 instead of July 15 due to broadcast issues. “Date change. For broadcast purposes, the third Vitality IT20 between England Women and India Women at the Cloud County Ground is now being played on Wednesday, July 14,” England Cricket tweeted Tuesday. India will play under new head coach Ramesh Powar, who replaced WV Raman earlier this month. India’s Senior Women Team for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (Vice Captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Indrani Roy (wicketkeeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav. India’s Senior Women Selection for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Vastrakar Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur. (With ANI inputs)

