Football gets independent regulator after fan-led review Tracey Crouch MP

What has been said?

Speaking about the podcast, Crouch said, I think we’ll have (an independent regulator) because it’s been on for too long.

I spoke to Richard Caborn (former Secretary of Sport) about some of these governance issues when he was a minister 20 years ago. How many times have we stood up and said that football has had a chance to reform itself.

It just didn’t. It’s an awkward place to be, but football didn’t. So unfortunately, independent regulation of aspects of what happens in English football needs to be looked at.

I don’t know what that looks like or what it regulates. What I do know is that it is not fit for purpose at this point.

What else did she say?

Crouch added: It is a genie that has been left out of the bottle and will not go in again.

The question is actually not about an independent regulator. It’s about what it regulates. And I think that will be the sticking point. I think the Premier League and the FA and co have become a lot more open-minded and now perhaps realize that this is the future of what it looks like.

It is about what is going to arrange and where is it? Is it a separate regulator, such as an Ofcom? Or is it a reinforced but completely independent football regulatory authority that is still part of the FA family? With those kinds of questions, the lawyers and the experts on the panel can help.

Who’s on the panel?

Roy Hodgson announced on Sunday that he will be joining the panel, along with Kevin Miles, the CEO of the Football Supporters’ Association and a lifelong Newcastle United fan.

Former Leeds United defender Clarke Carlisle is another member, as is Dan Jones, partner of Deloitte Sport Business Group.

Everton CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale will also participate, along with columnist and House of Lords member Daniel Finkelstein.

David Mahoney, chief operating officer at the England and Wales Cricket Board, sits on the panel, along with Cambridge United board member Godric Smith, former Southport FC secretary James Tedford and FA Women’s Super League chairman Dawn Airey.

What will the panel do?

The panel aims to gather fans’ opinions on ownership, governance and financial flows within the game.

It will complement the recommendations of the English Football Leagues Governance Review and the Government’s 2016 Expert Working Group on Football Support Ownership and Involvement.

This includes examining possible changes to the Owners and Directors tests, ownership models, governance, financing of the game, and how supporters can give a louder voice in running football.

In addition, they will assess whether there is a need for an independent football regulator charged with enforcing regulations and compliance, and how that could work within the existing framework provided by the Football Association, Premier League and English Football League.

Earlier this month, more than 20 media figures, including Gary Neville, Gary Lineker and Rio Ferdinand, wrote an open letter, along with a petition, demanding the creation of a new football regulator.

A final report is expected in the autumn.

(Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA Images via Getty Images)