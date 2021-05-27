Sports
Josh Israel gathers, leads Hand to SCC boys tennis 3-turf
MADISON Josh Israel had already missed a tennis season from Hand. Then he started this season on the sidelines.
Israel was tracked down three different times for COVID-19. He said he tested negative all three times, but he still had to be quarantined each time and missed half of this season.
I was more frustrated that I was away from the team for eight games and all practice, Israel said.
Israel returned to the action earlier this month on number 1 singles for Hand. His record remained spotless, just like his previous season. But it was not easy.
Match point to Josh Israel of Hand, beats Cheshire junior Subramani Utsav in 3 sets. Great match on number 1 singles. #ctbten pic.twitter.com/AJm3payMix
– Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) May 26, 2021
Twice in as many weeks, Cheshire junior Utsav Subramani took Israel to a third set, including Wednesdays Southern Connecticut Conference tournament final. Both times, Israel rallied for the loss of the first set.
On Wednesday, he secured the decisive game in Hands’s successful search for a three-peat in SCC Division I. Topzaad Hand defeated No. 2 Cheshire 5-2.
Now I have a team that is very deep and has worked very hard this year. This means more to me, our boys and our seniors now, said hand coach Dawn Fagerquist. I hate to see it end.
Cheshire (16-3) had given Hand the toughest game of the season and only lost 4-3 on April 26.
Sebastian Lowy, co-captain with Israel and Dave Levchenko, played number 1 in singles in Israel’s absence. On Wednesday, he beat Cheshires Yasha Laskin in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).
Cheshire won the No. 3 and No. 4 singles, but Hand swept the doubles.
Subramani won the first set 6-4 same score in the opening set on May 18. Israel won the next two 6-1 and 6-2.
Once I was able to establish myself in the second set, I calmed down and rolled from there, Israel said. I have so much respect for him. He has maximized all his assets to really play to his strengths and limit how much I am able to exploit his weaknesses. And he also knows all my weaknesses. I know I should never count him.
Said Subramani: If you play a guy like Josh, he won’t take a point. He’s had a lot of success in all of his high school seasons, so if you have that experience going through the sets, when everyone is tired and mentally tired, he’s been there.
Hand has won 70 consecutive games in the regular season.
Congrats @Marijkegroot – 2021 SCC Division 1 Girls Tennis Champions #ctgten #SCC pic.twitter.com/XnhFOLo0ss
– Al Carbone (@SCC Commissioner) May 26, 2021
Friendly Girls Wipe Hand
Amity and Hand met for the fifth time in a row in the SCC Division I tennis final for girls. And for the first time during this process, the final resulted in a shutout.
Amity was on the winning end, took the game (7-0) and snapped Hands-up for a four-peat in the process.
All these years. Id say if I had one or two more players. Now we have one or two more players, said Amity coach Harold Freedman, who began coaching the Spartans in 1975.
The Spartans have a few underclassmen in the No. 1 and 2 singles spots. Sophomore Kylie Pickens defeated Hands Lindsay Riordan 6-3, 6-2 and freshman Bell Sicignano closed out Claire Langille. Adithi Wijesekera and Annika Minnotti were the winners of No. 3 and 4 singles respectively.
Sydney Pitter is a top player in singles, but she moved up to No. 1 in doubles and teamed up with Eesha Acharya in an outright victory.
Today was their best game of the season, Freedman said. We are talented in every sport. I couldn’t be more pleased.
Congratulations to our Boys Tennis student athletes, captains and Coach Maxwell on their SCC Tournament Championship !!! #ctbten #scc pic.twitter.com/1WHuHVaJDP
– Jonathan Law Athletics (@JLHSAthletics) May 26, 2021
Law wins the first title
It’s been a special season for Law. The day after the Law girls won their first league championship since 1980, the boys won their first ever.
Dan Folloni, the most outstanding player of the SCC Division II tournaments, took No. 1 singles to the top, beating Sheehan 5-2 at Milford.
This was the best match for Laws so far during the 18-0 season.
What a great year. My boys have an excellent work ethic and strive to improve every day. Going unbeaten and winning SCCs is a true testament to this group’s dedication, said Law coach Glen Maxwell.
Adarsh Senthilnathan won at number 2 in singles. Sheehan claimed the other two singles matches.
Law took all three double watches to the head, led by Julien Roy and Brian Zirkel to number 1.
joseph.morelli
@ hearstmediact.com; @nhrJoeMorelli
