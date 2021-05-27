Arizona Coyotes goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper gets a net win for Team Canada





Canada finally won a game at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship on Wednesday and will likely need to win all three remaining games in Group B to advance to the playoff round. Arizona Coyotes goalkeepers Darcy Kuemper and Adin Hill could play key roles in upcoming games against Kazakhstan, Italy and Finland, as the two goalkeepers for Team Canada in Latvia. Kuemper started Wednesday and stopped 13 of 15 shots in Canada’s 4-2 win over Norway. Canada lost its first three games to Wednesday. “Obviously, the tournament didn’t start the way we wanted it to. But we’ve built up every period and if you’ve watched the games, I think we’re getting better,” said Kuemper. “That’s what you want to do in a tournament. We’ve had some setbacks here, but (Wednesday) was a huge win and now we have to focus on the next game.” Kuemper hasn’t had a great tournament by his standards this year, given his career success in the NHL. But that is consistent with Canada’s performance as a whole. He gave up eight goals in three games, a few of which were avoidable. It is not his first time competing in the World Championship as Kuemper was on the net for Canada in 2018. Kuemper said he had another chance to play for Canada and have Hill there with him. “Darcy is an accomplished goalkeeper. He’s played really well. He’s a solid kid and he’s had a great year in Phoenix in recent years,” said Canadian head coach Gerard Gallant. “He’s definitely one of the leaders of our hockey club, so the players feel pretty good with him there. Our goaltending has been pretty solid for us.” Gallant said Kuemper and Hill feed each other as Arizona teammates wearing Canada red. “It doesn’t happen much at the World Championships, but it suits us well,” Gallant said of having NHL teammates as goalkeepers for the national team. Another national team at the tournament turns a young Coyotes prospect into the spotlight with his game. British forward Liam Kirk ended Wednesday’s action with the overall lead in goals scored by four. Kirk, 21, was drafted in the seventh round by the Coyotes in 2018 and played for Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League from 2018 to 2020 before spending last season with Sheffield of the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom. He scored two goals on Wednesday in Great Britain’s 4-3 lead over Belarus. Kirk was the last player to pick the Coyotes, out of nine in the draft that year, in a draft that yielded some of the organization’s best prospects in attackers Barrett Hayton and Jan Jenik, defender Ty Emberson and goalkeeper Ivan Prosvetov. Sheffield played only 16 games in a shortened season that ran in April and May, and Kirk scored 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 14 games. Please contact Jose Romero at [email protected]. Findhim on Twitter at @RomeroJoseM.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos