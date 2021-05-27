Metta Sandiford-Artest angry when fan threw popcorn at Russell Westbrook

After initially enjoying NBA playoff basketball, Metta Sandiford-Doctors emotions changed abruptly.

The former NBA player didn’t just get angry that one fan dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards security guard Russell Westbrookwhile walking under the entrance tunnel on Wednesday, ultimately losing to the Philadelphia 76ers. Sandiford-Artest admitted that his mind had drifted to his involvement in the “Malice at the Palace” nearly 16 years ago.

“I felt like I would run into the stands,” Sandiford-Artest told USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday evening. “It startled me a little.”

Known then as Ron Artest, the former Indiana Pacers forward stormed into the Detroit crowd at The Palace of Auburn Hills and hit a fan who dared a friend to throw his cup of beer at him while he was on the road towards the end of a game. scoring table sat. regular season game on November 19, 2004. Artest then served a suspension of 86 games in what was the longest non-drug suspension in NBA history.

Not only did that cost Artest about $ 6 million in salary. Sandiford-Artest said he is missing out on potential revenue for an R&B album, two ESPN commercials and commercials featuring TNT, Carls Jr. and LA Gear. Incidentally, that shoe company published an ad before the brawl depicting Artest as an animated cartoon stomping on fans with his new shoe line.

While Sandiford-Artest saved his NBA career with stops in Sacramento (2005-08), Houston (2008-09), the Los Angeles Lakers (2009-2013), the New York Knicks (2013-14) and again the Lakers ( 2015-17), he believed he had lost additional income due to missed All-Star appearances, Defensive Player of the Year awards and statistical milestones as a result of his suspension.

“I got a big hit and everyone on the team did it. Now look at today, didn’t we learn it?” Said Sandiford-Artest. “Where was that fan 16 years ago? Didn’t he see the fight? If he didn’t see it, it’s just another day at the office.”

Four years ago, a fan was sent off to court in Philadelphia after flipping Westbrook. Two years ago, the Utah Jazz has given a fan a lifelong ban who had a verbal altercation with Westbrook while sitting on the couch. And on Wednesday, at the Wizards-Sixers game in Philadelphia, a fan threw popcorn at Westbrook from the stands above the entrance tunnel, shortly after Westbrook injured his right ankle.

“How do you throw popcorn on a player?” Said Sandiford-Artest. Westbrook was pissed off and he had a right to get pissed off. But I’m so glad he was around people. Security was incredible. ‘

Westbrook got angry and left the tunnel hoping to see the fan. The wizard squad and arena security staff stopped Westbrook, but he pointed to someone in the stands above the tunnel. Other fans also pointed to the alleged culprit and the fan was ejected. Valerie Camillo, Wells Fargo Center’s President of Business Operations, released a statement saying “This was classless, unacceptable behavior and would not tolerate it at the Wells Fargo Center.”

“Popcorn doesn’t hurt, but that’s really disrespectful. The problem is that an athlete is focused on the game at that point,” said Sandiford-Artest.

‘You can’t throw things when you see people perform. You can’t throw things with anyone. It doesn’t matter where you are. ‘

In the case of Artests, he sat on the scoring table trying to calm himself down shortly after Pistons pushed forward Ben Wallace on him. Then a fan threw a cup of beer at Artest. After seeing a fan raise his hand, Artest stormed into the stands and chased him.

“I didn’t go after the person who hit me. I went after the person who made the bet,” said Sandiford-Artest. “That’s unbelievable. That’s how great I was an athlete. Who sees the right person so fast? I was faster than the cameras.”

Since then, Sandiford-Artest has also spoken openly about the darkest moment of his NBA career in hopes of helping those struggling with mental health.

After helping the Lakers win the 2010 NBA Championship, Sandiford-Artest auctioned off his title ring and raised $ 651,006 for mental health facilities. He testified before Congress on behalf of the mental health law and also appeared in several public service announcements before the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. For those efforts, Sandiford-Artest won the NBA’s J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award for 2010-2011 and legally changed his name to Metta World Peace a year later. He changed his name when he married Maya Sandiford last year.

Sandiford-Artest has also reconciled with John Green, the fan who threw his drink at him. Around 2007, Sandiford-Artest tracked down the Greens number and contacted him. The two then apologized and made peace with each other. So many times they’ve appeared in joint radio interviews and Green appeared in the Sandiford-Artests Showtime documentary released two years ago.

“I’m not going to hate anyone for arguing with someone,” said Sandiford-Artest. “I’m not going to hate anyone for the rest of my life because it seemed through the media that I was wrong and lost a lot of money. But you don’t need money to breathe. The man can’t pay me back. him to this day. “

It remains to be seen if Westbrook will have similar dialogue with the fan who threw popcorn at him.

“That guy has to apologize to Westbrook on national TV,” Sandiford-Artest said. “I wouldn’t take his tickets away to tell you the truth. Get his ass come to the arena. He has to apologize. ‘

Follow up USA TODAY NBA writer Mark Medina Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Sign up for The various subscription deals from USATODAY.