



Former English sailor Tymal Millshas received high praise for the Indian wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh pants, stating that while he doesn’t like watching Test cricket, the sight of Pant playing in long cricket excites him to the fullest. Rishabh Pant has established himself as one of the leading test cricketers of the current era within the span of just three years since making his debut in the longer format in the summer of 2018. The only Indian stumper to score Test hundreds in England and Australia, Rishabh Pant took his game to the next level in recent winter games against Australia and England. After falling off the first test during the Australian series, Pant stormed back with disdain as he produced one game-changing knock after another. While his whirlwind 97 on the final day of the Sydney Test helped India pull the match, his composure and controlled 89 * on the final day of the next Test helped the visitors break the Gabba and write a historic series Down Under. Rishabh Pant was not finished yet. The 23-year-old hit tough courses for a few half centuries during the home series against England before hitting a series-clinching barrel in Ahmedabad. In a conversation with Times Now, Tymal mentioned Mills Pant as pure ‘box office’ “I only play whiteball cricket, I don’t play four-day cricket because of injuries. In general, I don’t like to watch traditional Test cricket, but when Rishabh Pant gets to work in a test match, I watch. It’s exciting, isn’t it, the till, it makes you want to watch TV. He played a few eye-catching innings, which was good to watch. I like to entertain cricket, “ Rishabh Pant will once again be key to India’s fortune in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-game Test series against England. The Indian team and its billion fans would hope that Pant would match his exploits of last winter. Also read: Some like it, some say it looks awful Neil Wagner about his teammates’ reactions during his wicket celebration







