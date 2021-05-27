Cain gets the best out of the first few weeks at Sherman Football

As the last week of the school year draws to a close, Cory Cain feels he has just started.

Sherman’s new head soccer coach has been trying to cram in as much as possible since he was hired just over three weeks ago due to the fact that there was only a set amount of time before summer started, along with the limited interactions coming in. those months, and it would be until August before much of his work could take place.

It’s a good fool. It’s probably close to 1,000 people I’ve met, Cain said. You think you are ready, but you are never ready. You will take up a new job and there will be unique and interesting challenges.

A change from the usual routine was the lack of spring football. Normally a staple for him this time of year at Allen, Cain couldn’t keep that in place due to the timing of his tenure and Sherman hasn’t had spring training so there was no schedule for it yet.

The Bearcats will have two scrimmages in Denton and host Princeton before starting the season with the 123rd Battle of the Ax against Denison at Bearcat Stadium on August 27.

We’ve played a lot of football in the past three weeks. I didn’t know how much football wed could teach, but I am very satisfied. They picked things up very quickly, Cain said. When I went in I knew we wouldn’t have spring football. I attacked it that way. We were going to prepare everything for autumn camp and then put the pieces together.

Cain sat in his office, with a pyramid of mini helmets above his desk. There are 52 that he indicated was about to add another one, as each logo represents a Division I program or NFL franchise that a player he coached ended up in. There are a dozen helmets with more than one signature.

During Cain’s 15-year run at Allen, there were 192 players who signed up to play in college, regardless of level, averaging nearly 13 per season.

It is a reminder of his success with the Eagles, a trajectory that includes five state championships, four other semi-final appearances in the state and an overall record of 195-15.

That’s a great reputation to come in, but it’s his past now. Making Sherman successful is his future.

My main focus was getting to know the coaching staff and the kids, Cain said. Building relationships, it’s such a big thing. The relationships always make up the bulk.

One of the first assignments of business was to assemble its personnel.

I didn’t force anyone to leave. There were coaches who left for their reasons and there were boys who wanted to stay to help and teach these kids, Cain said. The guys who stayed are rock stars. They really took it to what matters.

Cain has brought in four coaches, including a few who will serve in coordinator roles, and will add another in the coming weeks.

Justin Dozier is the offensive coordinator and Andrew Harlow is the co-defensive coordinator with an emphasis on the defensive line. The new hire will shift roles to eventually name the assistant who will share the defensive coordinator’s duties with Harlow.

Dozier had been with Allen for the past five seasons as coach of the wide receivers and before that served as Van Alstynes’ offensive coordinator.

Harlow is also from Allen and was the junior varsity defensive coordinator, a position where he oversaw both Eagles JV squads which consist of 100 players each.

The third assistant Cain transfers from Allen is BoGill, who will be the assistant head coach and offensive line trainer, who was his position group with the Eagles.

The latest addition to the staff has Allen draw as a player. Cole Carter was two state champions at the receiver and comes to Sherman from Mesquite. He has been an assistant on the defensive side of the ball and will continue there with linebackers for the Bearcats.