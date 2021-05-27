Boys from Central Ohio line up for the final games

This weekend, the first OHSAA state championships will be awarded in the spring.

Friday and Saturday, the 2021 boys tennis tournament will be held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, the host venue of the Western & Southern Open, one of the top tournaments on both the ATP and WTA tours.

Tennis:Central Ohio boys tennis players to keep an eye on in playoffs

As the last few games of this year’s playoffs kick off, here’s a look at the rankings of central Ohio players and the best challengers from around the state.

Division I Singles

Central Ohio

Reece Yakubov, an Ohio State signer from St. Charles, is one of the best players in the state and is the highest-ranked senior in Ohio by the Tennis Recruiting Network. But he stumbled in the district tournament and lost 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals to Olentangy Liberty, sophomore Vishnu Bodavula. Yakubov recovered with a straight-set win over Pavan Uppu, a sophomore at Pickerington North, to take third place in the district.

Yakubov’s loss in the district semifinal opened the door for Gahanna sophomore Brandon Carpico, who defeated Bodavula to win the district championship and bring the best seed from the central district to the state tournament.

All around the state

Mason junior Vignesh Gogineni is the best seed from the Southwest and is the No. 1 junior in Ohio, according to the Tennis Recruiting Network. They consider him a blue-chip recruit, who is one step above a five-star, and he is verbally committed to Yale. The other two No. 1 seeds are Aidan Williams of the Northwestern District and Nate Day of the Northeastern District. Charlie Temming, the No. 2 Ohio senior on Tennis Recruiting Network, was No. 2 in the Southwest.

Division Idoubles

Central Ohio

New Albany and Dublin Jerome each qualified two double pairs for the state tournament, with the Eagles taking both the district championship and second place. Seniors Ryan Mudre and Devin Boyer won the district championship over teammates Ben Bilenko and Declan Freedhoff, freshmen and junior respectively. According to Ohio Tennis Zone, Mudre and Boyer are the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked singles in the Central District, making them a formidable doubles match.

Before Jerome, juniors Max Fickas and Tanish Pairu took third place in the district tournament with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over teammates Kevin Liu and Eli Wiblin.

All around the state

Walsh Jesuits Ben Cors and Caleb Miller earned the top seed in the Northeast District, which has six double pairs in the state class. The northwestern district received only one spot in the state aid, which went to district champions Max Hosey and Carson Dale of Findlay. From the southwestern district, Masons Sam King and Akshay Joshi took the best seed.

Division II singles

Central Ohio

Wellington teammates Griffin Biernat and Sanjan Shanker faced the championship in the central district. Biernat got away with the 6-3, 6-0 victory to win the district title, while Shanker finished in second place.

Biernat, a senior, is 17-3 on the season and the three losses are to Yakubov, Mudre and Bodavula from Division I. Shanker is a freshman and ranks 11th in Ohio, per Tennis Recruiting Zone, so a district runner-up finish and No. 2 seed for the state tournament is a strong start to his high school tennis career.

All around the state

Pepper Pike Oranges Ben Pomeranets, the second sophomore No. 2 in Ohio by Tennis Recruiting Zone, won the Northeast District title with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Andrew Zimcosky of Chagrin Falls, who ranks third among juniors in the state.

In the Southwest, Cincinnati Indian Hill freshman Jack Pollock took the No. 1 seed. Waverly junior Penn Morrison won the Southeast District and Matt McGee of Toledo Ottawa Hills received the No. 1 seed from the Northwest District after winning that championship.

Division II doubles

Central Ohio

Columbus Academy seniors Arie Tuckerman and Jack Madison won the Central District Championship and received a No. 1 seed in the state tournament. They defeated Wellington’s Evan Manley and Braysen Chawla, a senior and a junior respectively, who also made it to the state tournament as the No. 2 seed.

All around the state

Pepper Pike Orange’s brothers Josh and Chika Nwaozuzu earned the No. 1 seed from the Northeast District. Chika is the No. 2 freshman in the state, according to Tennis Recruiting Network.

Elsewhere in the state, Tejas Pisati and RJ Poffenberger of Cincinnati Indian Hill won the Southwestern District Championship. Sophomores Jay Choi and Luke Frost of Athens took the No. 1 seed from the Southeast District, and Lexington Juniors Ryan Mercurio and Ross Drlik won the Championship in the Northwest.

[email protected]

@BuienRadarNL