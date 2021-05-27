New York Metro Blind hockey hosts exhibition in NJ

NEWARK Krystle Allen had never imagined starting her birthday week on ice skating. She remembered skating as a child but never actually getting on the ice. But Allen also grew up watching the Ice Capades, and dressed to impress in a blue and teal sequined jacket and bright sparkly slippers.

It was actually a bit more challenging getting on the ice.

Legally blind since the age of 16 “due to medical malpractice,” Allen is the president of Eyes like mine, a Newark-based nonprofit that raises awareness and advocates for those with vision loss. She was determined to start a new activity in her 37th year. She has already tried surfing and white water rafting, even though she cannot swim.

Allen and Alphonso McFadden were the only attendees at their sponsored learn skate clinic on Sunday New York Metro Blind Hockey. Josh Schneider, the only New Jersey skater on the Long Island team, hosted the event at the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House.

During high school, McFadden had played roller hockey on wooden gym floors at the New York Institute for Special Education in the Bronx. He adapted well to the ice, holding a red plastic walker while he shuffled around with a volunteer.

“It was exciting and petrifying,” said Allen, as she watched blind and partially sighted skaters from the Northeast play an exhibition game against the New York team. “My legs started shaking on the ice. I was scared of falling, but it’s something I’ve never done before. How do they slide on this ice like they’re flying? But I know they’re skilled at it, and “Not me. Anyone who tells me they can’t do something will have to look at this team and rethink.”

‘Same game’

Blind hockey is “the same game,” said Keith Haley of Farmington, Connecticut, who represents the Hartford Braillers and the United States national team. It was first played in the United States at a summit on October 18, 2014 in Newburgh, New York, and was more widely introduced at the 2015 USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival in Buffalo.

The puck is about six times the size of the National Hockey League, made of sheet steel and filled with ball bearings that rattle as it glides across the ice. This helps the players to hear the slower puck, even if they cannot visually follow the movement properly.

The net is a foot shorter than in the NHL, and goalkeepers mainly play from their knees. They have to wear blackout goggles to make them completely blind. In an effort to increase the goalkeeper’s odds, players must pass the puck at least once after bringing it into the attacking zone and the referee whistles to warn the goalkeeper.

Still, Washington goalkeeper Doug Goist has sustained more than a few bruises. He’s especially afraid of swiping pucks off the grid in his face mask, which he joked to have tasted dental cement from a dental crown.

“I’ve always enjoyed watching (hockey), professional games and the Olympics,” said Goist, who played multiple sports in his Ohio high school but started losing his eyesight due to retinitis pigmentosa while in college.

‘That’s why I like to play it now, because it looks like what’s in my head. I want to play something similar to what I used to watch. ‘

Hockey:NJ Warriors help disabled veterans build a support network both on and off the ice

Flashback!Jersey trio celebrate Paralympic sled hockey gold

Schneider, 39, grew up playing roller hockey in Bergenfield and at the University of Maryland in the early 1990s. He has optic neuritis, and the nerve inflammation caused his field of vision to “get a little closer to me.” He can see less than 10 percent from his right eye and nothing from his left eye.

But a few weeks ago, Schneider and a sighted friend showed up for open hockey at Montclair State University’s rink. Schneider didn’t tell anyone he was legally blind. He held his ground most of the time, except when “I’ll run someone over, which I did twice.”

Schneider discovered blind hockey in October 2019, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has yet to play at a major event apart from Sunday’s exhibition.

“It’s the weirdest silver lining in the world,” said Schneider, who lives in North Haledon. “It hurts me a lot that it took me seven years to find my sport after I started to lose my eyesight. That’s my goal: to find people who don’t have to wait that long to try hockey or skating. We are peers. We have lost face. “

Slow, steady progress

USA Hockey organizes the inaugural Blind Hockey Classic in October in St. Louis. USA Hockey is also partnering with Hockey Canada, which has sponsored blind hockey since the 1970s to get the event into the 2026 Paralympic Games. Schneider’s “inner 9-year-old screams” to be part of the national team.

Derek Beck, a 13-year-old from Westbrook, Maine, has the same dream, but first he will be the center for his high school soccer team in the fall, just as he promised his oncologist two years ago. Beck was diagnosed with a brain tumor on his optic nerve shortly after he started playing hockey at the age of 6. His parents drove about six hours to Newark this weekend, one of the family’s shorter road trips.

“When I first started, I did it for me, to get me off the couch,” says Haley, 48, who played hockey in high school before losing his eyesight due to glaucoma.

“I’m not doing it for me anymore. It’s for the kids at the younger level, so they have a sport like this to play. It gives them a path to a sport that they thought they might not be able to play with.” vision loss. ” … It’s a transition from how I used to see the game to how I play today. But when you look at the game, it’s hard to tell anyone out there is blind or visually impaired. “

