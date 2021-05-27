Cricket too slow to change – throw a freestyle, lay byes

As they say, the only constant is change. So we all have to keep up with the changing world around us; my sport lags a bit behind in this.

Granted, we have three formats today and some tweaks were made to them, but there are still some elements in the game that piss me off and need a change in line with the evolving landscape.

Since helmets have come into play, bowlers have lost a tremendous amount of ground in the bat and ball match; Fear of being hit was a major challenge that batters had to overcome. Everything else came later.

Only the very brave could withstand the great West Indian assault in the absence of helmets, and yes, the tails didn’t wag then as much as they do now.

Helmets have changed the balance between bat and ball like nothing else, more than even flat fields and bigger bats.

Also read | There has been a lot of rain in Eng: Cummins names his favorite for the WTC final

In order to keep the game engaging and meaningful, especially for the discerning viewer, one must therefore continue to ensure that there is a good balance between bat and ball and that it all makes sense in the end.

For example, we often see this scenario: a bowler has thrown a great throw and the batter is misguided, he cannot put bat against ball. But the ball brushes its pads and moves to the fine leg line.

Referee signals four, in favor of batting team! Batter rewarded, bowler penalized. How does that make sense from any angle?

Batters are 360-degree players these days because they’ve gotten more imaginative, but before that it’s because of, yes, you guessed it, helmets!

Would a batter go down on one knee against a big fast bowler, his face perfectly aligned with a ball coming at 90 mph, to play a Dilscope if he wasn’t wearing a helmet? When we gave hitters helmets, we should have felt obliged to give back something important to the bowlers as well.

It pains me, especially in T20 cricket, to see the bowler penalized 6 runs for bowling an excellent short ball, which bounces off a legitimate height that a number 11 batter has plowed with eyes closed. The ball flies from the edge over the goalkeeper and collides with the screen.

Teams have won close matches this way, when in fact it is the bowler who won the match. There is simply no cricket logic behind this, except that it has been the case over the years.

In baseball, the batter gets no reward if the ball flies off his club behind him because he didn’t make a good connection. Baseball rewards success, while cricket rewards failure; no wonder the batter in cricket has a sheepish smile every time.

Free hit is another thing I want to get out of, again terribly unfair to the bowlers. With the TV referee not keeping an eye on any balls, a bowler must be an inch across and are immediately given a series of penalties.

The bowler must throw an extra ball for starters, the batter must not be out so that no ball has yet been delivered, and there is also a one-run penalty. To add to that, a free hit is offered to the batsman on the next ball in which he cannot be out. The punishment is simply not consistent with the tort. It’s as if the rule was introduced by a sadist who hated bowlers.

In the spirit of change with the times … LED stumps, love them! But can anyone tell me why we still have to pay bail?

In the past we only had the naked eye; bail was required for the referees to ensure that the stumps were hit. But now with sensors on the LED stumps, even as the ball scrapes them, they light up in absolute confirmation that they were disturbed; you no longer need the bail to make sure of that.

Bails on LED stumps only complicate matters, as we repeatedly watch grainy repeats to see if the entire bail falls out of the groove or just one end of it … further slowing down the game.

I watch tennis ball cricket played on the streets in India and it’s fascinating to see how smart these people are (hence the term street smart I guess); depending on the setting in which they play, they change their rules.

If there is a very short boundary on one side, it is a 2D; no, not two-dimensional, but two stated that the batter only gets two runs because they concluded that hitting that boundary is okay.

Anyone for 2D on one of those 45m boundaries in Eden Park, Auckland?