PNG’s newest coach shares the story of the 1st Mid County Madness experience – Port Arthur News





PORT NECHES In 2005, Jacob Hooker attended a Mid-County Madness game as a coach for High Island. I came by for a week, he said. I had always heard of it. I grew up in West Houston. I didn’t think about it until I showed up. Wow. I just fell in love with that whole rivalry and thought I wanted to be a part of it someday. Hooker won 2A Texas State Championships as head baseball coach for Big Sandy High School in 2018 and 2019. He led Fort Worth Boswell (6A) to a district title last season. As Hooker progressed his coaching career, he became acquainted with Scott Carter, PNG’s head baseball coach. He’s almost one of my mentors, Hooker said. When he was with Sweeny and I was with Hardin-Jefferson, we played them in the playoffs. I got to know him and stayed in touch with him. I used to joke with him and tell him I’d come his assistant if he got the PNG job. Hooker now has the opportunity to be a part of Mid-County Madness. Brandon Faircloth, PNG athletic director and head football coach, said Hooker will participate in the school’s athletics program as an assistant baseball coach and also work on the football staff. He brings a lot of experience, Faircloth said. He is a great soccer coach. He is a great baseball coach. Anytime you can add someone who has had the most success and add them to your athletic program, it will only help us get better. We are very excited about him. He brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm. He’s going to help us get better. Carter said he is excited about the addition. We wanted someone who understands the game, he said. We wanted to hire someone who can come and help with the program and I think we did that with Jacob Hooker. He brings a lot of knowledge. The lease was made after assistant baseball coach Norman Abshere announced he would retire from track and field, Carter said. We’re definitely going to miss Coach Abshere, Carter said. He starts to focus more on the family. I support him, but I will miss him. I hate him running away. We will certainly miss Coach Abshere. Hooker said he was eager to get started. I am ready to work in that school with the school spirit, he said. I want to be part of the tradition of the football and baseball programs. The selling point for me was that I have a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old. After watching that game in 2005, I want my kids to experience it. I want my kids to experience that kind of atmosphere. The education there, along with the tradition, is unmatched in the state.

