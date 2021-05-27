Garcia-Serna keeps his way of winning for Parker boys tennis | Boys Tennis

Mario Garcia-Serna continues to make his mark on the boys’ tennis of the Big Eight Conference.
Janesville Parker’s senior exchange student improved to 7-1 with a three-set win on Wednesday at No. 1 in singles.
Madison La Follette won the double match 6-1.
Garcia-Serna won 3-6, 6-3, 10-4 over Tyger Yang.
Tonight, Mario faced one of his toughest opponents of the year, Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. Tyger was a state qualifier two years ago where he won a few rounds at the state tournament. Tyger has incredible poise and is a great player. Mario played just as well as I’ve seen him play all year.
I am constantly impressed by Marios’ behavior on the field. He plays with the positive emotion you hope for from all your players.
Parker hosts Middleton today.
LA FOLLETTE 6, PARKER 1Singles Mario Garcia-Serna (P) def. Tyger Yang 3-6, 6-3, 10-4; Parker Olsen (L) def. Tanner Thayer 6-0, 6-0; Nick Turk (L) def. Drake Egger 6-0, 6-0; Charlie Haight (L) defeats. Andrew Nickols 6-0, 6-0
Doubles Gabe Dengler-Glenn Conway (L) defeats. Cayden Erickson-Ryan Cleaver 6-3, 6-2; Lee Feldhausen-Colton Wilhite (L) def. Hunter Woodworth-Jeremy Schoville 6-0, 6-4; Ryan Leikness-Kyle France (L) def. Aaron Miguel-Tommaso Pizzi 6-2, 6-1
