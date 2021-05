Elderly grandparents hit young men in Beer Pong in hilarious video

You are never too old to party or crush young people in their own drinking games. Don’t you believe us? Check out this TikTok video of some seniors hitting their grandson and his friends over a game of beer pong. The video, posted on the video sharing app by user Ross Smith, known online as @rosssmith, shows a group playing beer pong on a balcony. In the images, young men are standing around a table when an elderly woman, dressed in a yellow floral dress, throws a table tennis ball into a red disposable cup. The group looks surprised, and then the grandfather, dressed in a mint green shirt and white pants, comes forward for his turn. He also tosses a table tennis ball into another red cup, causing the whole party to burst out in cheers. A man in surprise throws his drink in the air and then embraces the older gentleman. The grandmother raises her hands and dances back and forth while a song by Snoop Dogg is played. Another smaller man seems so excited that he runs in and throws the beer-filled cups off the table. The video is captioned, “When Your Grandparents Party Harder Than You.” The fun clip was posted on May 24 and has since been viewed more than 5.4 million times. It has also received 732,300 likes. Many rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the images. One TikTok user, Gmax, wrote, “Grandma who danced at the end did it for me!” Another person, Jonah’s mom, added, “This is the strangest mix of party sounds I’ve ever seen! I want an invite !!” Darrick Ensey typed, “It’s diversity and inclusion for me !!! Where’s my invitation?!?!?” Candy commented, “This is a party I was supposed to attend !!” While SUMO1124 also wrote, “The youngins still don’t realize that grandma and grandpa were young too. They should just know what happened in the past.” However, this isn’t the only video that has recently gone viral, showing that the elderly have a zest for life. Recently, a clip has appeared online in which Cuban couple Celina and Filiberto are dancing in front of an outdoor stage, making younger people feel ashamed. The woman, wearing a form-fitting purple dress with a matching long cardigan and sandals, shakes her hips in front of her partner Filberto, who wears slacks and a flamboyant gold and purple shirt. The grandparents swing to the music, and at one point Filberto even gets impressively low, propelling forward and back, before jumping up to continue his movements. Their impressive dance has been viewed 46.9 million times on TikTok, and the video has the caption, “It’s Friday and the body knows.”

