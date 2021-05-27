Phil Mickelson promises to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit





While the July 4th weekend is sure to add some pop to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the third-year PGA Tour event just added some real firepower. Phil Mickelson, who stunned the sports world last weekend by becoming the oldest major champion in golf history winning the PGA Championship at age 50, has committed to play in this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, which takes place July 1-4 at Detroit Golf Club. As evidenced by his record performances last weekend at the PGA Championship, Phil is one of the best who has ever played the game, an electric performer and continues to be a huge draw for fans attending PGA TOUR events, said Jason Langwell, Executive Director . from the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The addition of a player like Phil, along with the great champions and top 50 players who have also committed, forms the strongest field in Rocket Mortgage Classic history. Along with Mickelson, major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson also announced their commitment to be part of the 156-player field, along with Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, each in the top 50 of the World Golf rankings stand. . The last batch of commitments joins a field that already contains defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, 2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day, two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, and Rocket Mortgage Ambassador Rickie Fowler. This will be Mickelson’s first appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but the fan favorite was a regular at the Buick Open which was played at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc through 2009. Winner of 45 PGA Tour events in his career, Mickelson added his sixth major on Sunday when he held off Brooks Koepka on the Kiawah Islands Ocean Course to win by two strokes. Mickelson has now won the PGA Championship twice to compete with three Masters titles and one win at the Open Championship. He will shoot for the career grand slam next month when he plays in the US Open June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Mickelson is one of 12 players in golf history to have won three of the four majors, and a win at Torrey Pines would make him the sixth golfer to record grand slam in his career. Reed is the eighth player in the world, winning The Masters in 2018. After finishing fifth in the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019, Reed missed the cut a year ago. One of the more divisive players in the Tour, Reed has had some of his greatest moments in team events such as the Ryder Cup. Simpson, who has seven wins in his career, is the 2012 US Open champion who made his debut in Detroit last year, finishing in tie for eighth place. Kisner will also return for 2021, who finished third last year behind DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff. The three-time winner is ranked number 47 in the world. Im, the 23rd-seeded player in the world to finish 17th at the PGA Championship last weekend, has also committed, along with Homa, currently 23rd in the FedExCup standings, and Cameron Champ, in each of the past two years. and finished in joint 12th place at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2020. Tickets for this year’s event go on sale from 8 a.m. on Thursdays RocketMortgageClassic.com. General admission is available for the pro-am on June 30, as well as all four competition days, starting Thursday, July 1 and running through Sunday, July 4. [email protected] Twitter: @mattcharboneau

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos