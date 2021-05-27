Sports
2021 season totals for 130 college football teams – VSiN Exclusive News – News
The 2021 college football season is less than + 100 days away, but DraftKings Sportsbook has already released over / unders for all 130 of the FBS teams (Rutgers not available in New Jersey, per state regulations).
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers lead the nation with a win totaling 11.5, while the Kansas Jayhawks have an over / under of just 1.
Here are the win totals for each college football team, in alphabetical order.
Note: odds from Wednesday afternoon, May 26
Alabama Crimson Tide 11.5
More than + 100
Below -125
Clemson Tigers 11.5
More than + 100
Below -125
Ohio State Buckeyes 11
More than -113
Below -113
Oklahoma Sooners 11
More than -139
Less than + 110
Georgia Bulldogs 10.5
More than + 100
Below -125
Cincinnati Bearcats 10
More than -113
Below -113
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 10
More than -113
Below -113
North Carolina Tar Heels 10
More than + 110
Below -139
Iowa State Cyclones 9.5
More than -141
Less than + 112
Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns 9.5
More than -113
Below -113
Miami (FL) hurricanes 9.5
More than -125
Less than + 100
Texas A&M Aggies 9.5
More than + 100
Below -125
UCF Knights 9.5
More than -113
Below -113
Badgers of Wisconsin 9.5
More than + 110
Below -139
Appalachian State Mountaineers 9
More than -113
Below -113
Arizona State Sun Devils 9
More than -113
Below -113
Boise State Broncos 9
More than + 100
Below -125
Florida Gators 9
More than -139
Less than + 110
Liberty Flames 9
More than -125
Less than + 100
Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9
More than -134
Below + 105
Oregon ducks 9
More than -113
Below -113
Penn State Nittany Lions 9
More than + 100
Below -125
USC Trojans 9
More than + 110
Below -139
Washington Huskies 9
More than + 110
Below -139
Buffalo Bulls 8.5
More than +105
Below -134
Iowa Hawkeyes 8.5
More than -113
Below -113
LSU Tigers 8.5
More than + 100
Below -125
Memphis Tigers 8.5
More than -113
Below -113
Utah Utes 8.5
More than + 100
Below -125
Cowboys from Wyoming 8.5
More than + 100
Below -125
Army Black Knights 8
More than -113
Below -113
Ball State Cardinals 8
More than + 100
Below -125
Houston Cougars 8
More than -134
Below + 105
Indiana Hoosiers 8
More than +120
Below -152
Michigan Wolverines 8
More than + 110
Below -139
Texas Longhorns 8
More than + 110
Below -139
Toledo missiles 8
More than +105
Below -134
UTSA Roadrunners 8
More than + 100
Below -125
Marshall Thundering Herd 7.5
More than -113
Below -113
Nevada Wolf Pack 7.5
More than -125
Less than + 100
Cowboys of the State of Oklahoma 7.5
More than -113
Below -113
Ole Miss Rebels 7.5
More than -139
Less than + 110
San José State Spartans 7.5
More than + 100
Below -125
UAB Blazers 7.5
More than -162
Under 126
Auburn Tigers 7
More than + 110
Below -139
Boston College Eagles 7
More than -113
Below -113
Florida Atlantic Gulls 7
More than + 110
Below -139
Kentucky Wildcats 7
More than +120
Below -152
Minnesota Golden Gophers 7
More than -113
Below -113
Missouri Tigers 7
More than -125
Less than + 100
TCU Horned Frogs 7
More than -125
Less than + 100
Virginia Tech Hokies 7
More than +105
Below -134
UCLA Bruins 7
More than – + 106
Below -121
Air Force Falcons 6.5
More than -137
Less than + 108
Brigham Young Cougars 6.5
More than -125
Less than + 100
Central Michigan Chippewas 6.5
More than + 100
Below -125
Eastern Michigan Eagles 6.5
More than -113
Below -113
Louisville Cardinals 6.5
More than + 110
Below -139
Northwestern feral cats 6.5
More than + 100
Below -125
Ohio Bobcats 6.5
More than -139
Less than + 110
Pittsburgh Panthers 6.5
More than -152
Under 120
Aztecs of the State of San Diego 6.5
More than + 100
Below -125
Trojans 6.5
More than -125
Less than + 100
Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6.5
More than + 100
Below -125
Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6.5
More than -134
Below + 105
Mountaineers in West Virginia 6.5
More than + 100
Below -125
Fresno State Bulldogs 6
More than -113
Below -113
Hawaii Warriors 6
More than -139
Less than + 110
North Carolina State Wolf Pack 6
More than -139
Less than + 110
Nebraska Cornhuskers 6
More than -125
Less than + 100
SMU Mustangs 6
More than -159
Below + 125
Tennessee Volunteers 6
More than + 110
Below -139
Virginia Cavaliers 6
More than -134
Below + 106
Cougars in Washington State 6
More than -125
Less than + 100
West Michigan Broncos 6
More than -113
Below -113
Arkansas Razorbacks 5.5
More than + 110
Below -139
Baylor Bears 5.5
More than + 110
Below -139
Cal golden bears 5.5
More than -121
Below – + 106
Florida State Seminoles 5.5
More than + 100
Below -125
Georgia State Panthers 5.5
More than + 110
Below -139
Kansas State Wildcats 5.5
More than -113
Below -113
Maryland Terrapins 5.5
More than -152
Below + 120
Mississippi State Bulldogs 5.5
More than -125
Less than + 100
Rice owls 5.5
More than -139
Less than + 110
Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 5.5
More than +105
Below -134
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 5.5
More than + 110
Below -139
Kent State Golden flashes 5
More than +120
Below -152
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 5
More than +120
Below -152
Purdue Boilermakers 5
More than -113
Below -113
Tulane Green Wave 5
More than -125
Less than + 100
Charlotte 49ers 4.5
More than -113
Below -113
Colorado Buffalo 4.5
More than +120
Below -152
Colorado State Rams 4.5
More than -121
Below – + 106
East Carolina Pirates 4.5
More than -139
Less than + 110
FIU Golden Panthers 4.5
More than +120
Below -152
Georgia Southern Eagles 4.5
More than -125
Less than + 100
Georgia Tech yellow jackets 4.5
More than + 110
Below -139
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 4.5
More than -113
Below -113
Miami (OH) Redhawks 4.5
More than -134
Below + 105
Oregon State Beavers 4.5
More than -113
Below -113
Jaguars in South Alabama 4.5
More than + 100
Below -125
Texas State Bobcats 4.5
More than + 110
Below -139
Texas Tech Red Raiders 4.5
More than -152
Below + 120
Michigan State Spartans 4
More than + 110
Below -139
New Mexico Lobos 4
More than + 100
Below -125
North Texas Mean Green 4
More than + 110
Below -139
Stanford Cardinal 4
More than + 110
Below -139
Arkansas State Red Wolves 3.5
More than -167
Less than + 131
Duke Blue Devils 3.5
More than -125
Less than + 100
Old Dominion Monarchs 3.5
More than -139
Less than + 110
Illinois Fighting Illini 3.5
More than -113
Below -113
Northern Illinois Huskies 3.5
More than -113
Below -113
South Carolina Gamecocks 3.5
More than -113
Below -113
Navy Midshipmen 3
More than -113
Below -113
Bulls in South Florida 3
More than -113
Below -113
Syracuse Orange 3
More than -113
Below -113
Utah State Aggies 3
More than -113
Below -113
UTEP miners 3
More than +125
Below -162
Vanderbilt Commodores 3
More than -113
Below -113
Akron Zippers 2.5
More than + 132
Below -167
Arizona Wildcats 2.5
More than -125
Less than + 100
Connecticut Huskies 2.5
More than +125
Below -162
Temple owls 2.5
More than -159
Below + 125
New Mexico State Aggies 2
More than + 100
Below -125
Bowling Green Falcons 1.5
More than + 110
Below -139
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 1.5
More than +120
Below -152
Massachusetts Minutemen 1.5
More than -152
Below + 120
UNLV rebels 1.5
More than + 110
Below -139
Kansas Jayhawks 1
More than -159
Below + 125
