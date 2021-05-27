2021 season totals for 130 college football teams – VSiN Exclusive News – News





The 2021 college football season is less than + 100 days away, but DraftKings Sportsbook has already released over / unders for all 130 of the FBS teams (Rutgers not available in New Jersey, per state regulations). The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers lead the nation with a win totaling 11.5, while the Kansas Jayhawks have an over / under of just 1. Here are the win totals for each college football team, in alphabetical order. Note: odds from Wednesday afternoon, May 26 Alabama Crimson Tide 11.5 More than + 100 Below -125 Clemson Tigers 11.5 More than + 100 Below -125 Ohio State Buckeyes 11 More than -113 Below -113 Oklahoma Sooners 11 More than -139 Less than + 110 Georgia Bulldogs 10.5 More than + 100 Below -125 Cincinnati Bearcats 10 More than -113 Below -113 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 10 More than -113 Below -113 North Carolina Tar Heels 10 More than + 110 Below -139 Iowa State Cyclones 9.5 More than -141 Less than + 112 Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns 9.5 More than -113 Below -113 Miami (FL) hurricanes 9.5 More than -125 Less than + 100 Texas A&M Aggies 9.5 More than + 100 Below -125 UCF Knights 9.5 More than -113 Below -113 Badgers of Wisconsin 9.5 More than + 110 Below -139 Appalachian State Mountaineers 9 More than -113 Below -113 Arizona State Sun Devils 9 More than -113 Below -113 Boise State Broncos 9 More than + 100 Below -125 Florida Gators 9 More than -139 Less than + 110 Liberty Flames 9 More than -125 Less than + 100 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9 More than -134 Below + 105 Oregon ducks 9 More than -113 Below -113 Penn State Nittany Lions 9 More than + 100 Below -125 USC Trojans 9 More than + 110 Below -139 Washington Huskies 9 More than + 110 Below -139 Buffalo Bulls 8.5 More than +105 Below -134 Iowa Hawkeyes 8.5 More than -113 Below -113 LSU Tigers 8.5 More than + 100 Below -125 Memphis Tigers 8.5 More than -113 Below -113 Utah Utes 8.5 More than + 100 Below -125 Cowboys from Wyoming 8.5 More than + 100 Below -125 Army Black Knights 8 More than -113 Below -113 Ball State Cardinals 8 More than + 100 Below -125 Houston Cougars 8 More than -134 Below + 105 Indiana Hoosiers 8 More than +120 Below -152 Michigan Wolverines 8 More than + 110 Below -139 Texas Longhorns 8 More than + 110 Below -139 Toledo missiles 8 More than +105 Below -134 UTSA Roadrunners 8 More than + 100 Below -125 Marshall Thundering Herd 7.5 More than -113 Below -113 Nevada Wolf Pack 7.5 More than -125 Less than + 100 Cowboys of the State of Oklahoma 7.5 More than -113 Below -113 Ole Miss Rebels 7.5 More than -139 Less than + 110 San José State Spartans 7.5 More than + 100 Below -125 UAB Blazers 7.5 More than -162 Under 126 Auburn Tigers 7 More than + 110 Below -139 Boston College Eagles 7 More than -113 Below -113 Florida Atlantic Gulls 7 More than + 110 Below -139 Kentucky Wildcats 7 More than +120 Below -152 Minnesota Golden Gophers 7 More than -113 Below -113 Missouri Tigers 7 More than -125 Less than + 100 TCU Horned Frogs 7 More than -125 Less than + 100 Virginia Tech Hokies 7 More than +105 Below -134 UCLA Bruins 7 More than – + 106 Below -121 Air Force Falcons 6.5 More than -137 Less than + 108 Brigham Young Cougars 6.5 More than -125 Less than + 100 Central Michigan Chippewas 6.5 More than + 100 Below -125 Eastern Michigan Eagles 6.5 More than -113 Below -113 Louisville Cardinals 6.5 More than + 110 Below -139 Northwestern feral cats 6.5 More than + 100 Below -125 Ohio Bobcats 6.5 More than -139 Less than + 110 Pittsburgh Panthers 6.5 More than -152 Under 120 Aztecs of the State of San Diego 6.5 More than + 100 Below -125 Trojans 6.5 More than -125 Less than + 100 Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6.5 More than + 100 Below -125 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6.5 More than -134 Below + 105 Mountaineers in West Virginia 6.5 More than + 100 Below -125 Fresno State Bulldogs 6 More than -113 Below -113 Hawaii Warriors 6 More than -139 Less than + 110 North Carolina State Wolf Pack 6 More than -139 Less than + 110 Nebraska Cornhuskers 6 More than -125 Less than + 100 SMU Mustangs 6 More than -159 Below + 125 Tennessee Volunteers 6 More than + 110 Below -139 Virginia Cavaliers 6 More than -134 Below + 106 Cougars in Washington State 6 More than -125 Less than + 100 West Michigan Broncos 6 More than -113 Below -113 Arkansas Razorbacks 5.5 More than + 110 Below -139 Baylor Bears 5.5 More than + 110 Below -139 Cal golden bears 5.5 More than -121 Below – + 106 Florida State Seminoles 5.5 More than + 100 Below -125 Georgia State Panthers 5.5 More than + 110 Below -139 Kansas State Wildcats 5.5 More than -113 Below -113 Maryland Terrapins 5.5 More than -152 Below + 120 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5.5 More than -125 Less than + 100 Rice owls 5.5 More than -139 Less than + 110 Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 5.5 More than +105 Below -134 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 5.5 More than + 110 Below -139 Kent State Golden flashes 5 More than +120 Below -152 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 5 More than +120 Below -152 Purdue Boilermakers 5 More than -113 Below -113 Tulane Green Wave 5 More than -125 Less than + 100 Charlotte 49ers 4.5 More than -113 Below -113 Colorado Buffalo 4.5 More than +120 Below -152 Colorado State Rams 4.5 More than -121 Below – + 106 East Carolina Pirates 4.5 More than -139 Less than + 110 FIU Golden Panthers 4.5 More than +120 Below -152 Georgia Southern Eagles 4.5 More than -125 Less than + 100 Georgia Tech yellow jackets 4.5 More than + 110 Below -139 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 4.5 More than -113 Below -113 Miami (OH) Redhawks 4.5 More than -134 Below + 105 Oregon State Beavers 4.5 More than -113 Below -113 Jaguars in South Alabama 4.5 More than + 100 Below -125 Texas State Bobcats 4.5 More than + 110 Below -139 Texas Tech Red Raiders 4.5 More than -152 Below + 120 Michigan State Spartans 4 More than + 110 Below -139 New Mexico Lobos 4 More than + 100 Below -125 North Texas Mean Green 4 More than + 110 Below -139 Stanford Cardinal 4 More than + 110 Below -139 Arkansas State Red Wolves 3.5 More than -167 Less than + 131 Duke Blue Devils 3.5 More than -125 Less than + 100 Old Dominion Monarchs 3.5 More than -139 Less than + 110 Illinois Fighting Illini 3.5 More than -113 Below -113 Northern Illinois Huskies 3.5 More than -113 Below -113 South Carolina Gamecocks 3.5 More than -113 Below -113 Navy Midshipmen 3 More than -113 Below -113 Bulls in South Florida 3 More than -113 Below -113 Syracuse Orange 3 More than -113 Below -113 Utah State Aggies 3 More than -113 Below -113 UTEP miners 3 More than +125 Below -162 Vanderbilt Commodores 3 More than -113 Below -113 Akron Zippers 2.5 More than + 132 Below -167 Arizona Wildcats 2.5 More than -125 Less than + 100 Connecticut Huskies 2.5 More than +125 Below -162 Temple owls 2.5 More than -159 Below + 125 New Mexico State Aggies 2 More than + 100 Below -125 Bowling Green Falcons 1.5 More than + 110 Below -139 Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 1.5 More than +120 Below -152 Massachusetts Minutemen 1.5 More than -152 Below + 120 UNLV rebels 1.5 More than + 110 Below -139 Kansas Jayhawks 1 More than -159 Below + 125

