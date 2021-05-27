2021 season totals for 130 college football teams – VSiN Exclusive News – News

Connect with us

The 2021 college football season is less than + 100 days away, but DraftKings Sportsbook has already released over / unders for all 130 of the FBS teams (Rutgers not available in New Jersey, per state regulations).

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers lead the nation with a win totaling 11.5, while the Kansas Jayhawks have an over / under of just 1.

Here are the win totals for each college football team, in alphabetical order.

Note: odds from Wednesday afternoon, May 26

Alabama Crimson Tide 11.5

More than + 100

Below -125

Clemson Tigers 11.5

More than + 100

Below -125

Ohio State Buckeyes 11

More than -113

Below -113

Oklahoma Sooners 11

More than -139

Less than + 110

Georgia Bulldogs 10.5

More than + 100

Below -125

Cincinnati Bearcats 10

More than -113

Below -113

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 10

More than -113

Below -113

North Carolina Tar Heels 10

More than + 110

Below -139

Iowa State Cyclones 9.5

More than -141

Less than + 112

Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns 9.5

More than -113

Below -113

Miami (FL) hurricanes 9.5

More than -125

Less than + 100

Texas A&M Aggies 9.5

More than + 100

Below -125

UCF Knights 9.5

More than -113

Below -113

Badgers of Wisconsin 9.5

More than + 110

Below -139

Appalachian State Mountaineers 9

More than -113

Below -113

Arizona State Sun Devils 9

More than -113

Below -113

Boise State Broncos 9

More than + 100

Below -125

Florida Gators 9

More than -139

Less than + 110

Liberty Flames 9

More than -125

Less than + 100

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9

More than -134

Below + 105

Oregon ducks 9

More than -113

Below -113

Penn State Nittany Lions 9

More than + 100

Below -125

USC Trojans 9

More than + 110

Below -139

Washington Huskies 9

More than + 110

Below -139

Buffalo Bulls 8.5

More than +105

Below -134

Iowa Hawkeyes 8.5

More than -113

Below -113

LSU Tigers 8.5

More than + 100

Below -125

Memphis Tigers 8.5

More than -113

Below -113

Utah Utes 8.5

More than + 100

Below -125

Cowboys from Wyoming 8.5

More than + 100

Below -125

Army Black Knights 8

More than -113

Below -113

Ball State Cardinals 8

More than + 100

Below -125

Houston Cougars 8

More than -134

Below + 105

Indiana Hoosiers 8

More than +120

Below -152

Michigan Wolverines 8

More than + 110

Below -139

Texas Longhorns 8

More than + 110

Below -139

Toledo missiles 8

More than +105

Below -134

UTSA Roadrunners 8

More than + 100

Below -125

Marshall Thundering Herd 7.5

More than -113

Below -113

Nevada Wolf Pack 7.5

More than -125

Less than + 100

Cowboys of the State of Oklahoma 7.5

More than -113

Below -113

Ole Miss Rebels 7.5

More than -139

Less than + 110

San José State Spartans 7.5

More than + 100

Below -125

UAB Blazers 7.5

More than -162

Under 126

Auburn Tigers 7

More than + 110

Below -139

Boston College Eagles 7

More than -113

Below -113

Florida Atlantic Gulls 7

More than + 110

Below -139

Kentucky Wildcats 7

More than +120

Below -152

Minnesota Golden Gophers 7

More than -113

Below -113

Missouri Tigers 7

More than -125

Less than + 100

TCU Horned Frogs 7

More than -125

Less than + 100

Virginia Tech Hokies 7

More than +105

Below -134

UCLA Bruins 7

More than – + 106

Below -121

Air Force Falcons 6.5

More than -137

Less than + 108

Brigham Young Cougars 6.5

More than -125

Less than + 100

Central Michigan Chippewas 6.5

More than + 100

Below -125

Eastern Michigan Eagles 6.5

More than -113

Below -113

Louisville Cardinals 6.5

More than + 110

Below -139

Northwestern feral cats 6.5

More than + 100

Below -125

Ohio Bobcats 6.5

More than -139

Less than + 110

Pittsburgh Panthers 6.5

More than -152

Under 120

Aztecs of the State of San Diego 6.5

More than + 100

Below -125

Trojans 6.5

More than -125

Less than + 100

Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6.5

More than + 100

Below -125

Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6.5

More than -134

Below + 105

Mountaineers in West Virginia 6.5

More than + 100

Below -125

Fresno State Bulldogs 6

More than -113

Below -113

Hawaii Warriors 6

More than -139

Less than + 110

North Carolina State Wolf Pack 6

More than -139

Less than + 110

Nebraska Cornhuskers 6

More than -125

Less than + 100

SMU Mustangs 6

More than -159

Below + 125

Tennessee Volunteers 6

More than + 110

Below -139

Virginia Cavaliers 6

More than -134

Below + 106

Cougars in Washington State 6

More than -125

Less than + 100

West Michigan Broncos 6

More than -113

Below -113

Arkansas Razorbacks 5.5

More than + 110

Below -139

Baylor Bears 5.5

More than + 110

Below -139

Cal golden bears 5.5

More than -121

Below – + 106

Florida State Seminoles 5.5

More than + 100

Below -125

Georgia State Panthers 5.5

More than + 110

Below -139

Kansas State Wildcats 5.5

More than -113

Below -113

Maryland Terrapins 5.5

More than -152

Below + 120

Mississippi State Bulldogs 5.5

More than -125

Less than + 100

Rice owls 5.5

More than -139

Less than + 110

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 5.5

More than +105

Below -134

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 5.5

More than + 110

Below -139

Kent State Golden flashes 5

More than +120

Below -152

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 5

More than +120

Below -152

Purdue Boilermakers 5

More than -113

Below -113

Tulane Green Wave 5

More than -125

Less than + 100

Charlotte 49ers 4.5

More than -113

Below -113

Colorado Buffalo 4.5

More than +120

Below -152

Colorado State Rams 4.5

More than -121

Below – + 106

East Carolina Pirates 4.5

More than -139

Less than + 110

FIU Golden Panthers 4.5

More than +120

Below -152

Georgia Southern Eagles 4.5

More than -125

Less than + 100

Georgia Tech yellow jackets 4.5

More than + 110

Below -139

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 4.5

More than -113

Below -113

Miami (OH) Redhawks 4.5

More than -134

Below + 105

Oregon State Beavers 4.5

More than -113

Below -113

Jaguars in South Alabama 4.5

More than + 100

Below -125

Texas State Bobcats 4.5

More than + 110

Below -139

Texas Tech Red Raiders 4.5

More than -152

Below + 120

Michigan State Spartans 4

More than + 110

Below -139

New Mexico Lobos 4

More than + 100

Below -125

North Texas Mean Green 4

More than + 110

Below -139

Stanford Cardinal 4

More than + 110

Below -139

Arkansas State Red Wolves 3.5

More than -167

Less than + 131

Duke Blue Devils 3.5

More than -125

Less than + 100

Old Dominion Monarchs 3.5

More than -139

Less than + 110

Illinois Fighting Illini 3.5

More than -113

Below -113

Northern Illinois Huskies 3.5

More than -113

Below -113

South Carolina Gamecocks 3.5

More than -113

Below -113

Navy Midshipmen 3

More than -113

Below -113

Bulls in South Florida 3

More than -113

Below -113

Syracuse Orange 3

More than -113

Below -113

Utah State Aggies 3

More than -113

Below -113

UTEP miners 3

More than +125

Below -162

Vanderbilt Commodores 3

More than -113

Below -113

Akron Zippers 2.5

More than + 132

Below -167

Arizona Wildcats 2.5

More than -125

Less than + 100

Connecticut Huskies 2.5

More than +125

Below -162

Temple owls 2.5

More than -159

Below + 125

New Mexico State Aggies 2

More than + 100

Below -125

Bowling Green Falcons 1.5

More than + 110

Below -139

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 1.5

More than +120

Below -152

Massachusetts Minutemen 1.5

More than -152

Below + 120

UNLV rebels 1.5

More than + 110

Below -139

Kansas Jayhawks 1

More than -159

Below + 125

