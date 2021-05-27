The Eagles boys tennis team is enjoying a strong season

Ashis team geared up for the season, Watterson boys tennis coach Ryan Schwieterman spoke to senior JohnnyDiOrio about where he fit best in the lineup.

DiOrio was an option in second singles, but was interested in doubles with senior Adam Pavliga and Schwieterman was required.

About two months later, DiOrioandPavligaplay played their last preliminary match as teammates in the Division II district tournament.

Johnny was a singles player, and we had a long talk at the start of the season, Schwieterman said. He wanted to play doubles and I was hesitant. They sold me on it and looking back, we went 14-1 and they made it (to district), it worked. We have won many matches with our (first) singles, (first) doubles and (another job). They have done their part.

DiOrioandPavliga finished third in the section that closed at Columbus Academy on May 15, losing to Bexleys Will Meyer and Stefan Schiff 6-2, 6-1 in the first round in district.

Senior Nick Geelan lost in a semifinal in singles.

We played well together all year round, DiOriosaid. We were very happy with (a season). We had injuries before the season, so it’s a wonder to play outside. Were both grateful.

DiOrioplans is attending the University of Notre Dame and is considering playing club tennis, while Pavligaplan is going to Ohio State and hopefully becoming part of the club hockey program.

It’s special because we’ve never made it this far and were best friends, so playing together all season and getting this far was quite an achievement, Pavliga said. “It was a great season. It was a lot of fun and we improved over the course of the season.

Watterson finished second (3-1) in the CCL behind St. Charles (4-0) with Geelan leading the first basehits.

Geelan won the section title and opened the district by beating Bexleys Blake Simons 6-0, 6-1 before falling 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 against WellingtonsSanjanShanker in a semi-final.

Also in singles, senior Cole Petrilla reached a quarter final and freshman Colby Graham lost in the first round.

In doubles, junior Grant Gilsenan and freshman Tommy Spence reached a quarter final.

Another eligible to return is freshman Ashton Slack.

It was a really good season for (Pavlig and DiOrio), Schwieterman said. (Geelan) played very well. Nick’s ground stroke game is insane. His mental play has improved a lot. You don’t know whether he will win or lose. He gets into a zone and knows what he wants to do.

Baseball team falls

in the district’s semifinals

The baseball team was seeded eighth for the Division II district tournament and opened the postseason with a 6-1 victory over fourteenth-seeded Heath on May 20.

That took the Eagles to a district semi-final, where they lost 10-0 to Bloom-Carroll on May 24 to finish 15-11.

Freshman pitcher NickKudikatoss went a complete game against Heath and struckout seven batters. Junior Dom Orsini had three hits and two RBI, and senior Max McCann and sophomore Charlie Bernotas both had two hits.

“Were a young team and were now starting to gain some experience,” said coach Jeff Boulware. We got a great pitching performance from Nick, the freshman who came out in his first tournament game, and the guys we thought would be producing came out and had a good day.

Bernotas played in midfield for most of the season, with Orsini in the right and sophomore Brandon Trout in the left.

In addition to McCann (C / OF), the Eagles lose three more by graduating in NoahGrayem (INF / P), Noah Gruver (3B / P) and Joe Hite (P / 1B).

Juniors Cole Graney (P), Lance Hall (C / OF), Ryan Kelly (2B / OF), MatthewMonesi (1B / P) and Brian Zetzer (P), sophomore Ryan Rudzinski (P) and freshman AJ McAninch (P) are others are eligible to return.

Over the season, we’ve learned to play together, Orsini said. We clearly have a lot of guys who have never played a varsity game. We have a solid outfield with me, Chuck and Trout and I think we cover a lot of ground.

Tracksquads

compass titles

For the first time in school history, both the boys and girls track and field teams held district championships in the same season on May 22.

The girls scored 139.5 points in the 15-team Division I, District 3 meet in Hilliard Darby to give the team its first district title.

The boys scored 122 points to top a Division II, District 1 field of 14 teams in Westerville North, earning the team’s second district title and the first since 1979.

Winning titles for the girls were Grace Jenkins in the 400 meters (57.63 seconds), Erin Karas in the 1600 (5: 04.62) and 3200 (11: 31.46), Anna Kessler in the 100 (11.94 ) and 200 (25.42), Cailin OReilly in the high jump (5 feet, 1 inch), the 800 relay of Jenkins, Kessler, OReilly and Sydney Workman (1: 41.65), the 1600 relay of Erin Connors, OReilly , Workman and Jordan Morales (3: 57.39) and the 3200 relay from Brooklyn Brush, Riley Connors, Karas and Claire Sugar (9: 33.37).

Also heading regional were Brush in the 800 (third, 2: 25.22), Erin Connors in the 100 hurdles (third, 15.39) and 300 hurdles (second, 45.71), Sugar in the 800 (fourth , 2: 25.8) and the 400 relay. from Kessler, Morales, Workman and Taylor Young (second, 49.2).

Conquering championships for the boys were Will Garey in the 1,600 (4: 22.42), Max Latshaw in the 3,200 (9: 46.67), Cam Nickleson in the 100 (11.19), Tyler Young in the long jump (21-3) and the 3,200 relay race. Garey, Max Hall, CrisKubatko, and Latshaw (8: 10.22).

Also heading for regional were Mason Bermudez in the 400 (fourth, 51.42), Carson Blank in the 110 hurdles (third, 16.47) and 300 hurdles (fourth, 42.12), Garey in the 800 (second, 1: 58.19), Kubatkoin the 3,200 (10: 07.93), Nickleson in the shot put (third, 46-0), Young in the 200 (third, 22.92), the 400 relay of Spencer Mandzak, Nickleson, Colin Thomas and Young (second, 44.02), the 800 relay of Bermudez, Mandzak, Jake McCann and Young (fourth, 1: 32.65) and the 1600 relay of Bermudez, Garey, McCann and Nick Youell (fourth, 3: 31.7).

The top four in each Regional Division I event on May 26-28 in Pickerington North advanced to Darby State, and the top four in each Regional Division II event on May 27-29 in Lexington advanced to State North. The state meeting is on June 4 and 5.

