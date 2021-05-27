Colorado reports dip in sports betting volume in April





According to PlayColorado, Colorado sportsbooks reported a dip in sports betting volume in April, a dip caused by seasonal factors expected to reduce betting activity until football season. However, as the state is celebrating its first year of sports betting, a slight dip shouldn’t dampen optimism for a state apparently poised for significant development in its second year, the report said. In April, Colorado’s online and retail sportsbooks brought in $ 244.5 million, 18.8 percent less than its $ 300.1 million in bets in March. The official figure for the state is marginally lower than the unaudited figures released earlier this month. In April, bettors placed $ 8.1 million bets per day, up from $ 9.7 million in March. These bets resulted in $ 17.6 million in total gaming revenue, down from $ 20.4 million in March. Sports betting net income was reduced to $ 10.5 million as a result of promotional credits totaling $ 6.4 million, resulting in $ 1.1 million in tax revenue. NFL or the NCAA tournament Ian St Clair, analyst for PlayColorado.com said: In American sports betting, there is no real substitute for the popularity of the NFL or the NCAA tournament. Conditions are now radically different from last year’s launch of pandemics, and there is reason to believe the state will be back on full force once football returns. Colorado sportsbooks generated $ 2.3 billion in betting, $ 147.4 million in game gross, $ 61.5 million in net bets, and $ 6.6 million in state taxes from May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Success in the first year Jessica Welman, analyst for PlayColorado, said, The remote measure remains state status, which may still need to be adjusted to ensure the industry works for every stakeholder. Still, given the circumstances of the launch, Colorado ‘first year of sports betting was a success. With the reduced sports program, a decrease in effort was to be expected. Every state that allows legal sports betting has seen a drop in April compared to the previous month. Indiana (-25.4 percent), Iowa (-26.7 percent), and Michigan (-30.5 percent) all saw a greater month-to-month decline than Colorado among the largest US sports betting markets that already have statistics for April. New Jersey (-13 percent), Tennessee (-13.6 percent) and Pennsylvania (-14.4 percent), on the other hand, fared slightly better. Leading draw In April, the NBA remained the main draw, reflecting activity in most markets. A total of $ 84.3 million was deployed in April, compared to $ 106.9 million in March. Baseball Betting came in second with $ 48.3 million in the first month of the season, an amount undoubtedly influenced by the problems of the Colorado Rockies. Hockey bets climbed to third place with $ 10.6 million, while table tennis ($ 9 million) kept its unusual appeal. Colorado’s unique blend of gambling interests helps smooth out some of the seasonal swings that some other major markets experience, St Clair added. If the Nuggets and Avalanche can make deep playoff runs and pique the Olympics, Colorado has a good chance of avoiding the worst of the typical summer swoon.

