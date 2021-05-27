Yankees Injuries: Corey Kluber, Luke Voit face lengthy layoffs; Last on Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, more

To steal a sentence from The Hangover Part II

It happens again.

Certainly.

Three years in a row, non-stop injuries have become a major storyline for the Yankees.

Introducing Yankees Insider: Receive exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with beatwriters

On Wednesday alone, a day the Yankees rained out, Aaron Hicks would undergo surgery that could potentially be the end of the season, Giancarlo Stantons ‘return was delayed for at least another day, the tightness on Corey Klubers’ shoulders turned into a layoff of at least eight weeks and, of the blue, Luke Voit still has a significant injury.

If Kluber and Voit are officially placed on the injured list on Thursday, nine players must be on the shelf. The season is not a third over and 14 players will have been 16 stints at IL.

The Yankees put one MLB record in 2019 with 30 players on the IL (for 36 stints), and it is already in danger. During last season’s 60-game season, it was more of the same with 18 IL stints for 16 players.

This year should have been different. That’s what GM Brian Cashman of the Yankees preached last season and into the winter. He was confident that year two with new performance coach Eric Cressey in charge of the training staff would result in fewer injuries.

Maybe year three.

I know a lot of teams are dealing with the injury bug, including us now, said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. We tried to live in the now and do everything we can to get the most out of our boys, but also make sure that whenever we can, try to avoid these kinds of things.

Here are updates on the injured Yankees players:

ZACK BRITTON, LHP

Injury: Elbow surgery on March 15 to remove a bone chip.

Missed games: 48.

Status: 60 day injured list. Eligible to return on May 31.

The last: Britton hasn’t had any problems since he was shut down for a few days last week with elbow pain. He would throw a second bullpen within three days on Wednesday. When he has no more setbacks, he will start a rehab assignments match with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Saturday, then pitch again for them next Tuesday and Friday and Sunday. After that, he can be ready to be activated from the IL, or throw one or two more minor league outings.

Projected return: June 8 or June 10.

Boone update: Well take as long as us / he feels like he’s ready to come back and be Zack Britton.

* * *

COREY KLUBER, RHP

Injury: Subscapularis trunk in right shoulder.

Missed games: 0.

Status: Will be placed on the list with 10 days injured on Thursday.

The last: Kluber will be stopped throwing for a minimum of four weeks and then will need a build-up minimum of four weeks based on the results of the MRI he had on Wednesday. He scheduled a new dye MRI for Thursday that could reveal a more extensive injury, such as a shoulder fracture that could end his season.

Projected return: End of July, beginning of August at the earliest.

Boone update: Getting that news is certainly a punch and frustrating of course, but the next thing is he’s going back to get the more invasive MRI to hopefully rule out everything else and know exactly what we were dealing with so we can set the course to get him. back.

* * *

AARON HICKS, CF

Injury: Torn sleeve holding left wrist tendon in place.

Missed games: 12.

Status: 10-day list of injured people from May 16 (retro to May 13).

The last: Hicks would undergo wrist surgery on Wednesday that could end his season.

Projected return: September, October or 2022.

Boone update: Let’s go through the operation and see what they say about a possible timeline and whether that puts a point at the end of the season or not. It is probably too early to speculate on that. But it will take a while.

* * *

RYAN LAMARRE, OR

Injury: Right hamstrings.

Missed games: 5.

Status: 10-day list of injured people from May 20.

The last: LaMarre suffered a heavy load that will likely put him out of action for at least a few weeks.

Projected return: End of June at the earliest.

Boone update: He’s still a long way off, but he’s making pretty good progress, maybe even better than we expected.

* * *

DARREN ODAY, RHP

Injury: Account of the right rotator cuff.

Missed games: 23.

Status: 10-day list of injured people from May 1 (retroactive to April 30).

The last: ODay recently started a throwing program after being shut down for more than three weeks.

Projected return: Mid June.

Boone update: Everything is OK. Darren was shut down for (almost) four weeks without a shot and now you’re building up.

* * *

CLARKE SCHMIDT, RHP

Injury: Common extensor tension in the right elbow.

Missed games: 48.

Status: List of injured 60 days since March 27.

The last: Schmidt still has not been allowed to throw a mound a month after resuming a throwing program around April 25 after an injury that occurred in late February while spring training was just underway

Projected return: Unknown.

Boone update: It is not on the hill yet, but it has been up to 30 meters high (tossing and turning) and making good progress.

* * *

LUIS SEVERINO, RHP

Injury: Tommy John surgery on February 27, 2000.

Missed games: 48.

Status: 60-day list of injuries since February 23.

The last: There is no recent update on Severino, whose speed was 95-97 during a simulated game last week. He’s supposedly getting close to starting a minor rehabilitation job when he’s not facing setbacks.

Projected return: July.

GIANCARLO STANTON, DH

Injury: Left quad trunk.

Missed games: 11.

Status: 10-day list of injured people from May 17 (retroactive to May 14).

The last: Stanton was eligible to come from IL for Tuesdays game, but he has not been activated because he added running in the field to his pre-game routine that day. The good news is that it passes every test without any setbacks. His return has been delayed as the Yankees try to be extra cautious in an effort to keep Stanton from leaving the IL and move on again shortly after with the same injury he and other Yankees have done in recent seasons.

Projected return: Friday.

Aaron Boone update: Wait until Friday is the plan. Probably two more days. I don’t want to rule out (coming back on Thursday), but I’ll be looking at Friday in Detroit.

* * *

LUKE VOIT, 1B

Injury: Grade 2 right oblique trunk.

Missed games: 0.

Status: Will be placed on the list with 10 days injured on Thursday.

The last: Voit has only played 12 games since returning from knee surgery in March and now he’s looking at a longer layoff. He started experiencing oblique discomfort during Saturday’s game, but played every inning through Tuesday. Aaron Judge had the same injury in 2019 and was on the injured list for two months, missing 54 games.

Projected return: Late July, early August.

Boone update: After (Tuesdays) match he just felt like he couldn’t really let it go the way he wanted. He had so much success with the knee (rehab) and coming back, so when he gets a setback here, he ends up in the IL, he’s clearly very frustrated. Hopefully it’s not something that will keep him in check for too long.

Receive Yankees Texts: Break the social media and text clutter during games with beatwriters and columnists. Plus exclusive news and analysis every day. Sign up now.

Our journalism needs your support. Register today NJ.com.

Randy Miller may be reachable at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @RandyJMiller. Find NJ.com is Facebook. Tell us your coronavirus story or send us a tip here.