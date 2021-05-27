R Ashwin Team India: EXCLUSIVE

Brad Hogg heaped praise on senior Indian off-spinner R Ashwin.

Essentials R Ashwin is one of the biggest match winners for Team India in Tests Time and again, Ashwin shone not only with the ball, but also with the ball Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg praised Ashwin who he called a ‘selfless cricketer’

R Ashwin may not be part of India’s white-ball cricket plans, but the seasoned off-spinner is one of India’s biggest match winners in Test cricket. For those who questioned Ashwin’s performance outdoors, he silenced his critics with a brilliant show at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy – where he not only shone with the ball, but also played a key role with the bat for India.

Ashwin, who proved to be a tough nut to the Australian batsmen, especially former captain Steve Smith, finished as India’s second highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 wickets to his name – just one behind Mohammed Siraj (13 ). The right-handed batsman was also involved in a ‘blockathon’ with Hanuma Vihari, where the duo hit for 259 balls, battling severe pain, to save the 3rd test match.

Speak against timesnownews.com, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg praised Ashwin as a ‘selfless cricketer’ for the way he has guided the young spinners on the team. Hogg also backed the off-spinner to break legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of 800 test wickets.

Brad, as you may know, the nature of the wicket in Ahmedabad for the third test between India and England was a big topic of discussion. Many said that a two-day test match is not ideal for test cricket, but it has received support from spinners. Nathan Lyon also said he would like to bring Motera’s pitch curator to SCG. What’s your take on the debate as a spinner?

I think the wicket was fair for tests. It was just a bad at bat. The thing is, the game ended in a day and a half or almost a little less than two days. But there was so much action there. For me there were so many positive points from the game. Number one would be the domination of spinners. Spinners were usually given a strike-friendly field wherever they went to play, around the world. I love having a pitch like that for a test match. India is also definitely going to take advantage of their home advantage and they should produce such spinning wickets to dominate their oppositions in order to make full use of the surface.

Steve Waugh, the former Australian captain, once said, “We won’t be named Australia’s best test team until we beat India on Indian soil.” England has a number of special batsmen in their squad, such as Joe Root who achieved a beautiful double hundred in the 1st Test. Look at Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara. They always dominate around the world because they know how to adapt to different circumstances. I think English batsmen couldn’t adapt to the conditions in the 3rd Test and I agree with all the other spinners in the world that we need more throws like this to change the dynamics of the game. It’s really good to see spinners open bowling in a test match. Besides, I would like to see something like this even in IPL. I’d like to see how spinners are handled by the batters in the 20-over game.

The Indian cricket team has now had two back-to-back Test series victories in the Border-Gavaskar series on Australian soil. What do you think was the biggest factor that turned in India’s favor after losing in the 1st Test?

For me, India mentally beat Australia. Australia thought they might take a win in the 3rd Test, but it didn’t. We usually see wickets fall on the 5th day of a test match in Sydney, but it didn’t fall on the 3rd test and after lunch they changed the game plan. Australian seamers, especially Mitchell Starc, got the reverse swing in the later stage, but he was mostly bowling in the short region due to the tactical change of India’s plan. That’s why they lost mentally.

In Gabba, Australians were too confident and left the opposition in the game. All credit to India for dominating the game in all departments. On the last tour of India, Australia missed David Warner and Steve Smith, but now there is no excuse. I don’t think we (the Australian cricket team) deserved to be in the final of the ICC World Test Championship, although I would have liked Australia to be there. I think when you win outdoors it should be more mandatory.

Speaking of Indian spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin seems to be in the shape of his life. He did so well in Australia, both with the ball and with the ball. He has so far picked 24 wickets in three Test matches against England. He also has over 400 wickets in 77 test matches so far. By the time he hangs up his boots, where do you see him end up in the wicket-taker count and what do you think makes him so successful?

Ashwin is now 34. I think he will probably play up to 42 in Tests. I think his batter could fall off, but he’ll be more deadly with the ball by the time that passes. I can see him pushing at least 600+ test wickets. He could even break Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of 800 test wickets. The reason I think he is so good is because of his adaptability and his hunger to progress as a cricketer. He also played county cricket to get used to the English conditions, which is how he has become so successful, especially in recent years.

He’s definitely the best off-spinner in the world right now, but we can’t call him the best off-spinner of all time due to the change of rules and conditions. Ashwin doesn’t like to be beaten when he takes part in a competition. He’s someone you want to play against because you know you’re going to be tested and you can test him too. I think he is a really good chess player outside of the cricket field. I have respect for Ashwin, especially after showing the courage to play in difficult circumstances during the last tour in Australia. It is a privilege to play against him and he has been brilliant.

Like Glenn McGrath, he’s targeting the best batsman in the opposition and even going to fire them, right?

Surely. The other thing is that Axar Patel dominated the last few Test matches while opening bowling with Ashwin, but the way Ashwin treated herself there to guide Axar is just amazing. Cricket is a team game. It has helped in his (Axar’s) performances, turning them into an improved bowling unit. Ashwin is a truly selfless cricket player and creates great things in Indian cricket.

What is your opinion about the Kuldeep Yadav form? A few years ago, he took a hat-trick in ODIs against Australia and Indian team management said he will be the go-to bowler in all formats, but he doesn’t have many chances. As a former Chinese spinner, how do you see Kuldeep’s situation and what is your advice for him now that Axar, Jadeja and Ashwin are doing so well?

I would like to tell Kuldeep that he doesn’t have to worry about what the other players are doing. Just enjoy their success and get right behind them, but keep working on his own game. Because the opportunity will come. But if you’re not focused on what you can do to improve your game and make sure that when the opportunity arises, you have to do your best with the preparations, there’s nothing more you can do. The more you worry about what is beyond your control, the more performance will degrade. Just focus on what you can do with control. Embrace the pressure when you start, rise to the challenge, and believe in yourself that you can do your best every day. It’s all about attitude.

Has he contacted you in recent years for help improving his bowling?

Yes, we talk every now and then. We keep in touch and talk once every three to four months. In terms of skill, it is always what your mind says when you shoot at a cricketer.

You recently said good things about Shubman Gill on your YouTube channel and for Indian cricket fans and sports journalists it was exciting to see him make his debut against Australia after an intimidating pace trap. Experts support him as ‘the next big thing’ in Indian cricket. Your thoughts?

I just like his attitude. He’s currently hitting with Rohit Sharma, so I wouldn’t want to break that partnership. Just the way he’s relaxed, the moment doesn’t scare him, the situation doesn’t scare him. He seems focused on what to do. Everything about the mental side of his approach to the game shows that he knows where he wants to go. With that kind of attitude and approach, like an opposition bowler, it kind of makes you think – I have to try to upset this young guy. That approach tells me he’s in control.

There is only a minor weakness in his at bat that I would attack. Whenever you can, just try to let him play away from his body outside of the stump. He’s kind of playing a half-cut half backfoot drive, you just have to try and expose that with the new ball. That’s the only thing I see as his weakness. But the point is, he scores a lot of runs there too. There’s no point in overemphasizing that weakness if he averages 40 in that particular area with that particular shot. He doesn’t have to worry much about it because when he leaves those balls, the average suddenly drops to 10. It’s a bit of a cat and mouse situation. My advice to him would be to keep playing as he is.

There’s an anecdote about you and Sachin Tendulkar where after you fired him, he signed the ball for you and underneath he wrote, “This isn’t going to happen again, Hoggy.” So tell us about the incident and the experience of playing against the Master Blaster.

It was very exciting to play against Sachin Tendulkar. We’ve got the crowd singing ‘Sachin, Sachin!’ and I like those environments where the audience is not against you but behind your opponents. Sachin was so focused and it was hard to get him out. He was intelligent at the fold and knew how to get to him. He knows everyone’s strengths and weaknesses. I took it out once when he wanted to cut the ball behind the point. The ball hit a crack in the good length release and came back and hit the loose stump. I was lucky there. I never got it out again.

Dale Steyn recently released a statement saying that cricket is taking a backseat in the IPL, where there is more focus on a player’s price tag. Your visions?

I think Dale Steyn is probably the best pace bowler the world has ever seen. He has the best success rate in Test cricket. He is an absolute superstar. With his comments, I do not know in what context the question was asked when he answered it. I think the comment is sometimes taken out of context. Sometimes people are biased and forget what is really being said. I can’t say a bad word about Dale because my wife thinks he (Steyn) is the best cricketer she’s ever seen (laughs).

For me, IPL is the ultimate tournament out there. Every cricket country like England, Australia keeps an eye on the IPL schedule and then arranges the other tours. I agree with Steyn that the tournament (IPL) is the most expensive tournament there is. But when the price tag comes, players have to perform.