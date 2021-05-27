3 key recruits Sark could turn over on official visits

From about 10 days, there will be major goals of the Texas football recruiting classes visiting Austin in 2022 and 2023. The official visiting season is back on track after a very long hiatus in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Texas will have the main targets of their upcoming recruiting classes on campus for official visits for the first time in about 15 months for the first time in about 15 months.

New head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns had a plethora of significant prospects in their sights since the new hiring took over on Jan. 2. Sark replaced former head coach Tom Herman for Texas in early January and has since sparked the recruitment path for this program. .

A slight delay in the number of commits the Longhorns landed in their 2022 and 2023 class in recent months shouldn’t last long with the official visiting season starting next week. Texas has a lot at stake for official visits, with the first batch of visitors coming to the Forty Acres on June 4.

Steve Sarkisian able to do some flips for Texas football recruiting in OVs?

And the last weekend of visits next month is scheduled for June 24th. Texas needs to take advantage of this opportunity, and one important thing to note is that a few of the attendees’ prospects for their 2022 and 2023 classes are committed to others. schools at the moment.

This will be a rare opportunity for Sark and the Longhorns to get their foot in the door with these important prospects committed elsewhere at this point. But it’s one that this coaching staff is likely to grab.

Here’s a look at three key recruits Sark could try and turn around with official visits lurking next month.