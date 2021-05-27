Field hockey – The Viking Magazine

After dominating their league and often scoring opponents, the girls hockey team undoubtedly deserves the title of Girls Team of the Year. Despite only recently becoming an official Paly sport, the team remained undefeated this year, finishing a dominant season with the league title. The team was founded by founder Lexi Gwyn (21) as a freshman and this year was a testament to the hard work the girls put in when Gwyn entered her final season with the Vikes. Although the season was both postponed and curtailed, the Paly girls’ hockey team really made the most of the opportunity to play and showed a remarkable improvement as a team. It was an incredible showcase of talent put on three years ago, except for Gwyn, no one knew how to play.

Three years ago, Girls Field Hockey was not offered at Paly, but Gwyn’s passion for the sport led her to form a high school team and share her love for hockey. In her freshman year at Paly, she started a petition to show the school board and the sports director that there was an interest in having a sport. Adding a new high school sport was a big investment given the equipment needed to play, so Gwyn needed all the support she could get to make her wish come true. After getting 48 signatures on the petition, she started a hockey club that met weekly to develop their skills. Gwyn used this time to introduce ground rules and familiarize the girls with the sport. However, Gwyn couldn’t lead the team alone; If she wanted hockey to become a Paly team, she needed a coach.

With her mother’s help, Gwyn found Jenny Crane, a special education teacher at Paly who played Division 1 hockey at Cal Berkeley for four years. Crane agreed to be both the girls’ hockey coach and the advisor to the newly formed club. Last summer, Crane and Gwyn set up clinics to generate interest and attract girls to sign up. It was then that the athletic director finally approved the team and hockey became an official Paly sport. A critical element in the approval of the teams was the Title IX guidelines that prescribe an equal number of boys and girls sports teams from high schools. With boys’ volleyball being added recently, Gwyn seized the opportunity to add her favorite sport to the list of Paly teams. In 2018, Gwyn finally played her first season of Paly hockey.

Despite their humble beginnings, the girls’ hockey team won the league title last season, and what’s most impressive about their performance is how far they’ve come. Their dedication, hard work and dedication is why the hockey team absolutely deserves the title of Girls Team of the Year.

The transition from beginners to unbeaten champions was not handed over to the team. Victory was achieved due to the low season, training sessions and competitions. While they struggled in the early seasons, the team was determined to reach their goal of becoming unstoppable. Even with a short season, the girls did their best to work as a team and achieve their goal.

While Gwyn was the only one who came in with prior knowledge about hockey, others quickly learned to help Gwyn run matches. Midfielder Phoebe Kim (22) was a notable part of the teams’ attack, as were top scorers Kellyn Scheel (23) and Natalie Hmelar (22). They entered the season and were ready to fight and improve as a team, taking every chance they got to play.

We really made the most of our season, Kim thought, this year was a testament to all the hard work we’ve put in over the past 3 years, especially in the off season.

Gwyn emphasized that a critical part of their victories was how connected the team felt, both on and off the field. The first year, the team had no senior graduates and last season the team only said goodbye to two. Gwyn believes this is what enabled the team to work together, knowing exactly where each other are on the pitch and working together to win.

We worked hard for each other because we understood each other. We know each other and I don’t think we’re that kind of a team to winning a league, Gwyn said. We have been there for each other for so long that it strengthens your character and your attitude, which contributes 100% to our performance as a team. Not only do you struggle with your skills, but you also struggle with each other and that really showed in our gameplay.

No one on the team really knew how well the season would go, but by working together they began to feel the satisfaction of competing and winning their matches. They started strong with a whopping 5-0 win over Valley Christian, and their energy and determination set the tone for the rest of the season. An attacking star, Hmelar really took pride in their hard work.

Every game we left with a spectacular feeling, Hmelar said. The feeling of the last games only motivated us more for the next.

With only 3 players choosing to play outside of Paly, so other members of the team practiced and improved in their own way in preparation for the season. The individual efforts made a significant contribution to the unexpected performance. The players left their hearts on the field and the scoreboard was a sign of their success.

We were once known as the underdogs who couldn’t keep up, Kim said. Now we are a team that can effortlessly score six goals against teams that crushed us just a few seasons ago.

Former Paly football coach, Louis Valdez, helped the team gain momentum in their first season and pave the way for years to come. He spoke to the girls and explained how the first season would be skill-oriented: they were just starting to learn the basics and they weren’t expected to win a match. That year they scored a total of three goals in 18 games. The second season was about building on those basics and connecting with each other. That year they scored 35 goals in 18 games. Then the third season, the last season Gwyn would play for Paly, was about winning. This year, the girls scored 45 goals in just 9 games. Their overall record for games this season was 8-1, but the girls went into the league 7-0 to become the reigning champions. Looking back, the team realized that their efforts matched exactly what Valdez had outlined.

Their improvements and hard work led to extraordinary success and that’s what ultimately makes the girls’ hockey team, Palys Girls Team of The Year. The persistence and determination of each of these girls was inspiring. The ability to go from nothing to such a winning record is an incredible achievement.

Honorable Mention: Varsity Girls Lacrosse

If it wasn’t for the Girls Field Hockey Team’s impressive performance, the Girls Lacrosse Team was one of the top contenders in the race for Girls Team of the Year. The lacrosse players have a high chance of winning the league this spring, and with the new vote that CCS will take place, the team can qualify to play during the summer. This is the very first year that Girls lacrosse has been added to the list of sports participating in CCS, which is the ultimate team goal.

To kick off the season, the team started out strong, remaining undefeated, beating their biggest rivals, Los Gatos and Mountain View. Unfortunately, the team dropped games for Gunn and Los Gatos later in the season. Despite the defeats, the girls still have the chance to win the competition. These setbacks have fueled the energy to push harder. Everyone on the team hopes to continue the winning streak they started at the start of the season in hopes of qualifying for CCS and winning the league.

A crucial part of a good collaboration on the field is the positive efforts the team has made to bond outside of the field, which greatly benefits the chemistry on the field. Pre-season training sessions helped create a community of friends and players alike. As a result, the team’s energy is unmatched on the pitch when everyone works together to win. With a few girls coming back from injuries, the team hopes to fight hard and end the season on a strong note. The Girls Lacrosse Team’s persistence is extremely impressive, both the end of the season and CSS will be testament to all their hard work.