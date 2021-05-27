Countdown to the Tokyo Olympics: Meet the Athletes – Abhishek Verma and Manika Batra | Tokyo Olympics News







Today we have a shooter, who started the sport as a hobby, and a table tennis player – Abhishek Verma and Manika Batra.

Abhishek Verma (shooting)

Date of birth: August 1, 1989

Age: 31

Birthplace: Panipat, Haryana

Sports events): Shooting (air gun)

Great performance:

* 2nd in the ISSF world ranking (2019)

* Gold in Beijing World Cup 2019 (10m air pistol)

* Gold in World Cup Rio de Janeiro 2019 (10m air pistol)

* Bronze in Jakarta Asian Games 2018 (10m air pistol)

Abhishek Verma has a law degree and started photography as a hobby. The sport fascinated him so much that he turned it into a career. He won his first international medal – a bronze – at the 10m air gun event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Abhishek went on to win gold medals at ISSF World Cups in Beijing and Rio in 2019.

The gold medal at the 2019 FIFA World Cup helped Abhishek secure a quota place for the country at the Tokyo Olympics. Abhishek also won bronze at the World Cup in Delhi in March.

At the World Cup in Beijing, Abhishek won the better of 2008 Olympic champion Pang Wei and former world record holder in the 10m air pistol event, Oleh Omelchuck, to take gold.

Abhishek then took his second gold medal at the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro.

Abhishek, a lawyer in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, only started shooting competitively at the age of 27 and has seen a rapid rise. Besides attorney, Abhishek is also a BTech degree in computer science.

Manika Batra (table tennis)

Date of birth: June 15, 1995

Age: 25

Birthplace: Delhi

Sports events): Table tennis (single, double, mixed doubles)

Great performance:

* Bronze in Jakarta Asian Games 2018 (mixed doubles)

* Gold in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 (Women’s team)

* Gold in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 (Women’s Singles)

* Silver in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 (Women’s doubles)

* Bronze in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 (mixed doubles)

* Gold in Guwahati / Shillong South Asian Games 2016 (Women’s team)

* Gold in Guwahati / Shillong South Asian Games 2016 (Women’s doubles)

* Gold in Guwahati / Shillong South Asian Games 2016 (mixed doubles)

* Silver in 2016 Guwahati / Shillong South Asian Games (Women’s singles) Manika Batra has been the poster girl of Indian table tennis for women for a while now. She rose to fame when she won two gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Her bronze medal at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games in the Mixed Doubles event with Achanta Sharath Kamal was a historic medal for the country.

Born and raised in Delhi, Manika has moved her base to Pune for training. In August last year, Manika was awarded the country’s highest sporting award, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, by President Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual ceremony.

In February of this year, Manika won her second Senior Nationals Table Tennis Championships title. She won her first title in 2015. In addition to the women’s singles, Manika will also participate in the mixed doubles at the Tokyo Games together with Sharath Kamal Achanta. Manika had appeared at her first Olympic Games in Rio in 2016.

Manika and Sharath Kamal’s stellar performance in qualifying for the mixed doubles draw has led many to bet on them as potential medal contenders in Tokyo.

Manika’s forehand has reportedly become deadly after working with her coach. That is not all. In an effort to get sharper, Manika has caught up with Kiryl Barabanov – a Belarusian – as her sparring partner.







