UCF planning for 100% capacity at 2021 football matches





UCF expects full capacity for its home football games and other home athletics events this fall. This is part of the university’s plan to largely return to a pre-COVID environment from June 23, just before the start of the academic summer period B. From that date, physical distance requirements will be eliminated and full participation allowed in UCF athletic and social events. UCF has lifted the requirement to wear face coverings on campus. However, fans can still choose to wear face covers. The decision to update the UCF guidelines follows the guidelines of the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s 12 public universities, and is in conjunction with other State University System institutions. We all expected a return to full capacity by the fall, and this represents a vote of confidence in that plan and a remarkable step in that direction, said UCF vice president and athletics director Terry Mohajir. The combination of vaccination success stories and the low number of COVID cases on campus played a role in the decision to move to this position. As we open our fall seasons, vaccines will be a critical way to prioritize Knight Nation’s health and safety and make sure our fans feel comfortable attending our games. The combination of vaccination success stories and the low number of COVID cases on campus played a role in the decision to move to this position. Terry Mohajir, athletics director In terms of football, we have already experienced strong momentum in recruiting and fan engagement with Coach (Gus) Malzahn and his staff. We look forward to experiencing our 2021 football season with our alumni and fans in a packed and rocking Bounce House. “ After the full allocation of season football tickets for the 2019 season, UCF has currently sold 93% of the seats available for the 2021 season. Knight fans can call 407-823-1000 for more information or to purchase tickets. The Knights start the season at home against Boise State on September 2, 3 or 4. UCF is returning 57 letter winners to its 2021 roster, with standout third-year quarterback Dillon Gabriel as the mainstay, who led the country in passing (357.0 yards per game) in 2020.

