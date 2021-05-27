Elements, opponents are waiting for the tennis teams of the area





Sometimes the elements are the toughest opponent for Montana tennis players at this time of year and that may be the case for the Class A teams in Great Falls this week.

Today’s forecast is in the 1970s with light to moderate winds, but Friday promises to be a different animal with a maximum temperature of 60 degrees and gusts of more than 40 mph.

The Class AA teams in Missoula should have more pleasant conditions, at least today, with a predicted maximum of 75 degrees. On Friday it will be cooler (59 degrees) and a bit windier.

Class AA

Glaciers Rory Smith won the AA state title in 2019 as a sophomore and hopes to repeat that feat as a senior. He is by far the favorite in that department. Smith pulled Luke Donaldson from Helena in the first round.

He definitely has a target on his back, which is no bad thing, Glacier coach Josh Munro said. It’s definitely something he’s earned. Everyone will shoot him.

Munro is counting on Jake Keller to make a splash, starting with Helena Capital’s opponent Ryan Ashley in the first round.

He has a tough opening game, but some others look competitive for him, Munro said.

Nolan White or Flathead is one that will shoot Smith. The left-handed White has Braeden Butler from Gallatin in the first round.

He will have some tough games to get through his side of the bracket, said Flathead coach Jimmy Cripe. Rory is on the other side. Hopefully, Nolan can find his way around and meet him in the final, but he’ll take the work out of getting there.

Cripe considers Flathead to be the tournament’s underdogs and noted that it could be the big equalizer again.

Hopefully our grit and scrappiness will get us through it, Cripe said.

Flathead had two girls ‘teams in singles and two girls’ teams in doubles that qualified for the state tournament. The mix for Flathead includes Avery Cherot and Emma Hawkins for singles and Claire Morris and Marcella Mercer and Bridget Crowley and Patricia Hinchey in doubles.

Drew Lowry and Tommy Wells’ doubles team qualifying for the state tournament was a pleasant surprise, Cripe noted. Wells and Lowry played in second place all season.

We know we have some tough matchups, Cripe said. A stiff competition is expected tomorrow.

Glacier is fresh off winning its 10th consecutive boys Northern AA division title. Munro hopes that Keller, Smith and Harrison Sanders and Ethan Purdy’s doubles team can help rack up some points in the team title race.

Glacier didn’t qualify players for girls’ singles, but Colette Daniels and Haven Speer, a duo in their first season of tennis, found some momentum in divisions Munro hopes to continue in their matches this week.

Everyone started the season expecting it to be a grade, Munro said. But their confidence was built with every game.

The games are scheduled for 8 am in Great Falls today, starting with boys’ doubles.

Class A, first class

The Whitefish girls won the singles, doubles and team awards when the state tournament was last held in 2019, but a lost season brought some changes to the Bulldogs roster.

They are still a contender, however, with 2019 singles champion Gracie Smyley back as a senior to defend her title.

Smyley has had a strong season. She is 20-0 on her way to today’s game (she was 26-0 in 2019).

She’s cruising, said Whitefish’s girl coach Pat Dryden.

Dryden also notes that this year’s girls’ singles bracket is absolutely packed with talent.

It’s been a phenomenal year for Class A tennis girls, he said, adding that the cabinet may be a little bare next year, as 12 of the 16 players competing in Billings this week are seniors.

Hannah Schweikert of Columbia Falls finished third in state two years ago and is on the other side of Smyley’s group, who has beaten Schweikert in every encounter this year.

Shes definitely an all-star athlete, said Schweikert Wildkats coach Michele Colliander. Her service is tremendous and her play is quite well-rounded.

The Bulldogs had to start all over with doubles, Dryden said. Olivia Potthoff and Aubrey Hanks won two years ago, but have since graduated and had no chance to defend their title as seniors.

Polson’s Qia Harlan and Berkley Ellis took Potthoff and Hanks to three sets in the 2019 state final after winning the division final. As No. 1 seed this year, they are ready for a performance in the final.

Ara Mercer and Megan Rost add some depth to Polson’s other entries in girls’ doubles.

Ali Hirsch and Tallory Workman represent Whitefish this time and have a tough first-first round matchup in Hardin’s Macie Flamm and Rilee Green.

Hardin brings a lot of depth to the girl field, as does Polson and the two are arguably the teams to beat this week.

Jayce Cripe and Joe Brandt play for Whitefish in boys’ singles. Brandt has a tough first round tie in Josh Currie from Havre.

Columbia Falls Niels Getts, placed No. 2, is looking to take his first place in the state since qualifying as a sophomore. Getts lost the division final to Cripe in a tie-breaker.

The junior and freshman boys doubles teams of Cade Morgan and Cody Schweikert have a rematch against Dillon duo John Bramlet and Jett Mosher from their first ever tennis match this season.

We hope it will be a little different this time, Colliander said. Cody and Cade are jokers because they are freshmen players.

Highland Lee-French and Aaron Dicks are Whitefishs entries, facing Corvallis Nik Talia and Luke Sangster in the opening round.

Games begin today at 8:00 AM at Pioneer Park in Billings, starting with boys’ doubles.