This weekend’s upcoming Pleasant Hill Area events





PLEASANT HILL, CA Happy Weekend, Pleasant Hill! Here's a rundown of local events taking place in the area this weekend. Featured event: Gordon Reese Design Build Free Remodeling Seminar When: Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. True: https://gordonreese.com/complimentary-remodeling-seminar/

Friday, May 28 at 12:01 PM True: Free Workshop on Estate Planning & Living Trust (Live Q&A) 3:00 pm PST

Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. What: In The Spirit Of Art & Wind Festival Week Tuesday, May 25 through Monday, May 31, 2021 Events vary by date and time: See Personal Locations below: San Ramon Community Center, 12501 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon, CA Central Park, Bollinger Canyon Road and Alcosta Blvd., S … Find out more Featured event: Art & Wind Festival Week Of Fun 2021: San Ramon (Susan C. Schena) Featured event: Summer Camps San Ramon Ping-Pong When: Monday, May 31 at 1 p.m.

Monday, May 31 at 1 p.m. True: Fremont Table Tennis Academy-Tri-Valley Branch

Fremont Table Tennis Academy-Tri-Valley Branch What: Fremont Table Tennis Academy Tri-Valley Branch in San Ramon will host summer camps for the first time. They start on May 31 and run Monday through Friday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm all summer. Summer camps combine great fun with learning. Different skills are taught for different … Find out more Featured Event: San Ramon Ping-Pong Summer Camps (Shashin Shodhan) Pleasant Hill Summer Bike Challenge: June-Aug When: Tuesday June 1 at 12 noon

Tuesday June 1 at 12 noon What: Summer Bike Challenge 2021 Looking for free summer recreation, fun for the whole family? Check out 511 Contra Costa’s summer bike challenge. June-August, riders of all ages can explore their birthplace on two wheels. Just cycle to any destination and cross the squares … Read More Check out more local events or add your own to the Pleasant Hill Patch Community Calendar. Editor’s Note: This article was automatically generated from event information provided primarily by community members. Patch has not independently verified most of this information, always contact the organizers to confirm that posted events are going as planned. Click on an event in the list for more information. You can also contact [email protected] with questions or other feedback about this article.

