Triston McKenzie’s one-night stand with Cleveland Indians has an encore performance for Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio It should have been a one night stand, but Triston McKenzie threw so well the Cleveland Indians returned him for an encore.

McKenzie, selected for Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, returned almost immediately when Zach Plesac entered the injured list with a broken thumb. The 23-year old right-wing pitched five scoreless innings on Wednesday and struckout five batters in a 1-0 loss against Detroit.

After the game, McKenzie would return to the minors, but manager Terry Francona announced that Cleveland would need a starter on Monday for one of two scheduled seven-inning games against the White Sox at Progressive Field.

Because Major League Baseball rules allow a 27th player during doubleheaders, McKenzie is added back to the roster to start one of those games. After that, he’ll be sent down again, but McKenzie takes the back-and-forth nature of his season, saying it’s only part of the game.

I think that’s what makes baseball so beautiful, McKenzie said. You just have to roll with the punches day in and day out.

One thing McKenzie didn’t have to roll with was an overwhelming number of baserunners. McKenzie, the leader of the American League on Wednesday, issued only three free passes against Detroit and gave up only one basehit on a single by Jonathan Schoop in the fifth. At one point, he struckout five consecutive Tigers-batters.

McKenzie also got some advice between innings from Cesar Hernandez, who advised the youngster to trust his veteran catcher, Rene Rivera, when it came to pitching sequences.

It was kind of clear that I was shaking a little early, just trying to find my rhythm and be myself, McKenzie said. (Hernandez) was like, trust the man behind the board. Trust that he knows what he is doing. I felt like it showed, especially with strikeouts.

Francona said he wanted to see McKenzie go out to attack the attack zone and use Wednesday’s outing as a good development game. He got his wish when McKenzie appeared to be in charge from the very beginning, leading the Tigers-hitters with his fastball and staying aggressive in the attack zone, confident that his stuff was good enough to get big league-hitters out.

I thought Triston threw the ball with more conviction tonight than we’ve seen all year, Francona said.

McKenzie told reporters he felt trapped when the game started. He said knowing his post-game destination was predetermined helped him relax and pitch to his strengths.

My way of thinking wasn’t so much about the man’s turn first, and more about attacking the man on the board, and I felt that it showed, McKenzie said.

Francona insists that after Friday’s start, McKenzie will head to Columbus, where he will join the Clippers rotation and work on some of the command issues that led to his bloated walking numbers. That means the club will need at least two extra starters if left-wing Sam Hentges keeps his spot. Jean Carlos Mejia and Cal Quantrill appear to be candidates, but if they both go to the rotation, the bullpen remains tight.

We certainly had a lot of conversations and tried to be as prepared as possible to make the best decision at the best time, Francona said.

Baseball Operations President Chris Antonetti said the Indians’ development staff has done a good job of speeding up the process for pitchers like Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale. In the case of McKenzies, as he missed nearly two seasons with injuries and didn’t have the opportunity to pitch at Triple-A during the 2020 pandemic season, that acceleration was a bit different.

Sometimes we may be spoiled for choice with the way some of our starters have made that transition from the minor leagues to the major leagues in the past, Antonetti said. It’s a hard reminder of how difficult it is to have consistent success at the highest level.

Antonetti said the development process sometimes involves hiccups, requiring players to take a breather and absorb themselves in order to be better for the future.

It’s not a straight line, Antonetti said.

Antonetti acknowledged that the clubs’ pitching depth will certainly be put to the test in the coming weeks, and the Indians are actively looking for some alternatives.

“Just do what we always do,” said Antonetti. Try to get together and brainstorm how we overcome the challenges ahead.

