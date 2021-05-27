Tennis Djokovic has to up his game for a French Open bid





By Zoran Milosavljevic BELGRADE (Reuters) – World’s number one Novak Djokovic heads to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and realizes he must step up his game if he wants to have any chance at a 19th Grand Slam title . After wiping out Daniil Medvedev in the final to reach the Australian Open in February, Djokovic shocked the last 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russian Aslan Karatsev in Serbia’s semi-final Open. During the defeat to Karatsev at his home tennis center in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted just five of the 28 break points as the Russian retaliated for a straight sets defeat to the Serb in the Australian Open semi-finals. Djokovic improved to reach the Rome Masters final but fell to perennial rival Rafael Nadal, leaving the Spaniard the all-time favorite to take on a record-breaking 14th Roland Garros title. On his way to this week’s Belgrade Open, Djokovic was pleased with his progress, although he acknowledged that he had to refine his game if he wanted to have a chance at a second French Open title. “I am happy with my performance in Rome, especially my fitness, as I am sure I had enough in the tank to play best-of-five (set) matches,” Djokovic told an online press conference before joining. went to the Belgrade Open. . “Getting in top form in Paris has always been my priority. I’m working on details in my game that need to be improved in time for the French Open, because I want to shine in the city of lights. “Clay is a demanding surface, but I hope I can go all the way at Roland Garros. I did sets of specific exercises to increase my speed and make me more dynamic.” Aside from Nadal, who will become the men’s all-time leader with 21 major titles if he retains his French Open crown, Djokovic will also be wary of several other rivals looking to make an impact. Story continues Alexander Zverev will be buzzing with confidence after winning the Madrid Masters, after beating Nadal in the quarter-finals before finishing the week with victories over Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini. Zverev then lost to Nadal in the quarter-finals of Rome, but both the Spaniard and Djokovic know that the 24-year-old German can wreak havoc on his best day. Italian Berrettini will have high hopes of being a dark horse after following up his triumph at the Serbia Open with second place in Madrid, while world number four Thiem could also be a formidable opponent if he took the top accelerates. (Written by Zoran Milosavljevic, edited by Pritha Sarkar)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos