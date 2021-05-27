Olympic-tied couples win in the table tennis simulation in China

NANYANG, China, May 27 (Xinhua) – China’s Olympic-bound paddlers all took victories here on Thursday in the doubles matches in a domestic table tennis simulation.

To cater for the Olympic team events, the competition underway in Nanyang, Henan province in central China has added the men’s and women’s doubles competitions to the schedule, with four pairs competing in each category in a best of -five format.

Doubles specialist Xu Xin, along with reigning Olympic and world champion Ma Long, came out on top against Zhou Qihao and Lin Shidong in straight sets in the semi-finals of the men’s doubles.

The more experienced duo unleashed their powerful forehand during the match.

“We didn’t have many chances to participate in the Olympics, especially in terms of the doubles, so we cherished this opportunity and were focused today,” said Ma.

Xu, who had already played mixed doubles in Nanyang, echoed his partner by saying “I can fully concentrate on this match.”

Xu and Ma enjoyed a flying start, went up 10-4 and won the first set 11-6. Xu and Ma continued at 11-8 and were down 8-6 in the third set, but then took five points in a row to secure a final berth.

“We played point after point and executed the tactics on the floor. We didn’t make many mistakes on the course. The opponents got impatient and we took the chance,” commented Ma.

In the final, they meet Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin, who sent Liang Jingkun and Sun Wen 15-13, 11-4, 11-8.

“We are quite familiar with the pros and cons of our opponents. We were a bit reluctant to handle the ball at the start, but when we were more determined we brought the game under our control,” explains Wang.

After winning the first set 11-8 in the women’s doubles semifinals, Liu Shiwen and Chen Meng faced little challenge from their young opponents and took the next two sets 11-1 and 11-8.

“Since we haven’t played in a long time and it’s our first game here, we hope to have more communication and get something out of it in terms of building our chemistry,” said Chen.

In the final, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu await, who passed Chen Xingtong / Qian Tianyi 14-16, 11-6, 11-3 and 11-8.

“We’re going all out in the final and hopefully we can play at our best level,” said Sun.

Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen will represent China in the newly added mixed doubles match at the Tokyo Olympics.

After finishing the group stage with five wins in as many matches, the highly anticipated duo lived up to their stature on Thursday night by taking revenge on Zhou Yu and Chen Xingtong 11-9, 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 in the quarter-finals.

Xu and Liu lost to Zhou and Chen three weeks ago at the same stage at the Xinxiang stop.

“That (the loss of last time) is a motivation for us, so that we can take it easy. We responded well to that today,” explains Xu.

In a new quarter-final, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha held the perfect winning record for the Olympic participants by beating Lin Gaoyuan and Zhang Rui in five sets.

The men’s and women’s singles, along with the mixed doubles quarter-finals, are scheduled for Friday, when the men’s and women’s doubles champions are determined.