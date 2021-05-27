‘If I don’t do this right, I won’t play cricket’: Jofra Archer willing to take the time to heal elbow injuries

English sailor Jofra Archer will miss action for another month after surgery on a long-term right elbow injury. Archer last played in the T20I series against India in March before being excluded from the subsequent ODI series and the Indian Premier League. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are trying to treat the injury sustained by one of the best bowlers in world cricket.

The paceman underwent surgery on Friday and his recovery will be assessed by his consultant within four weeks, after which Archer will receive further guidance on when he can return to bowling, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

That time frame means that Archer will certainly miss the two-game test run against New Zealand starting on June 2, which has already been confirmed, and the Twenty20 series of three against Sri Lanka starting on June 23.

A one-day three-game international against Sri Lanka starts on June 29 and another three-game ODI series, against Pakistan, begins on July 8. England’s most high-profile series of its international summer includes five tests against India starting August 4.

Archer has also commented on the injury in his column for The Daily Mail. Archer claims he wants to take time during his recovery because he doesn’t want to risk injury in the future. Archer also sent an ominous warning about his career saying that if he doesn’t get his surgery right, he “ won’t play cricket. ”

The way I look at things is that I prefer to miss a few weeks out of a year so that I have a few more years in my career. I want to fix this injury once and for all and that’s why I’m not looking that far ahead or on dates for a return to action because if I don’t do this right I won’t be playing cricket. Period of time. I’m not going to do myself any good by coming back until I’m fully fit, so I’ll take my time and do what’s best for me and my life, Archer wrote.

One thing I’m determined about post elbow surgery is not to rush my comeback as my primary focus is to play for England in the Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes later this year. Those are my goals. If I come back before then and manage to play in the home test series against India then that’s fine, so be it. If I don’t, I’m quite willing to sit through the summer, Archer continued.

With any injury, if there are other ways to cure the problem, you would usually try them, but this is no different. When you have surgery, you change the body. You go into a very fine piece of tissue and if you do that, you can provoke all kinds of complications. The intention may be to fix one thing, but it can confuse others. An example is that it creates scar tissue, so you have to be prepared for everything that goes along with it. In contrast, having injections doesn’t change much, Archer explained.

Archer had to withdraw from the Indian Premier League due to the elbow injury and then felt pain in the same area that bowled for Sussex in an English County Championship match last week.

(with entrances from the desk)