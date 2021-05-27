Rafael Nadal: Winning a tennis tournament is less emotional without a full audience

Rafael Nadal has said that winning a tennis tournament is less emotional without a full house.

The Spanish sports superstar said the level of personal satisfaction is the same when he wins a championship, but nothing compares to the feeling of victory in front of thousands of people.

Earlier this month, Nadal Novak defeated Djokovic to win the Italian Open and is the favorite to win the French Open, which is currently taking place.

He told the PA news agency: For us that normalcy will be back when we have the full audience on the field, we are free to go to tournaments and go out and enjoy the tournaments as we used to.

This sport is a show, the sport is a party for a lot of people, for the fans, and it is true that we as an organization have worked very hard to come back to at least make a tour for the players.

But today’s tour is much more difficult than people think because we went to each tournament with only two people, you can’t have your family next to you or even your team next to you, and you can’t go out of the hotel room and the tennis tournament.

So life in the tournaments has been a bit more difficult, but in the last few weeks we had some audiences coming back, and that helps a lot.

The energy of the audience helps a lot to enjoy it a little bit more because the sport without the audience is not the same, no doubt about that.

Discussing what it feels like to win without the cheers of a sold-out tennis court, he said: The level of personal satisfaction is the same, because at the end the work you have to put in to achieve that kind of thing is high.

But it is less emotional. If you don’t have a lot of people on the floor, it’s less emotional.

That personal satisfaction is the same, but the emotions at that moment are slightly less.

But I’ll tell you one thing, at least we’re over 25% of a crowd, that’s a big difference now from last year in Rome with zero crowds.

You can’t imagine how different it would be to have at least 25% of the job in. It is a greater difference to go from zero to 25% than from 25% to full mass.

Nadal, who is the face of a new campaign for Amstel Ultra and Amstel 0.0 beers, said he has spent the past year thinking about the luxury that is important to him.

He said: Probably the greatest luxury is not to have a great boat or a great car or go to a great restaurant, the greatest luxury is to have time and spend this time as you want and with the people you want, so that’s probably the most important thing in life and the greatest luxury.

We have experienced terrible moments all over the world.

One of the things I miss most is spending time with the people I love, sharing beautiful moments, funny moments.

We have missed this opportunity for the past eighteen months because of the virus.

Rafael Nadal in the campaign (Amstel) Rafael Nadal in the campaign (Amstel)

And also I miss going out, enjoying a party, enjoying a dinner or lunch with all my friends or my whole family, we haven’t been together for so long.

There are better days, worse days as everyone knows, it’s hard to be 100% happy when you see a lot of people dying, a lot of people losing their jobs, a lot of people suffering at the end of the day.

It’s important to help in any way and I think everyone can help in some way, and that’s what we tried to do, I’m trying to do it personally and I’m trying with my foundation.

But at the same time it is important to get on with your life.

I enjoyed moments with my parents, with my sister, with some friends.

Of course we can’t be like 20 or 12 people together, but we enjoyed it a little bit in a different way. I was able to spend a lot of time in Mallorca, but of course without doing the things that I normally like to do.

But it’s important to always find a way to stay positive. That’s the most important thing for me, you can’t be in a negative mode because then life is much more difficult.