Wayne Gretzky’s rookie card sells for $ 3.75 million, breaking the hockey card record





An O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card from 1979 sold for $ 3.75 million in a private sale through Heritage Auctions. The card was awarded a Gem Mint 10 and blew past the previous record for a hockey card, set last December when the same version of the Gretzky card sold for $ 1.29 million, also at Heritage Auctions. The card sold in December had previously sold for $ 465,000 in 2016 and $ 94,000 in 2011. “There are only a handful of maps available to reach such stratospheric heights, and they bear names like Mickey Mantle, LeBron James, Mike Trout, Honus Wagner and Michael Jordan,” said Dan Imler, Heritage Sports vice president of Private Sales. and shipments. “It is only fitting that the greatest hockey player of all time, and one of the most loved and respected athletes of the 20th century, join their esteemed ranks.” The 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card that recently sold for $ 3.75 million is the same version of the card that sold for $ 1.29 million last December. Courtesy of Heritage Auctions Those two cards are the only O-Pee-Chee versions of this rookie card rated Gem Mint 10s in PSA’s population report, with 89 being a 9. There are also two Topps versions of this card with a 9, and the most recent Gretzky Topps rookie card sold for $ 720,000 in December. O-Pee-Chee was a Canadian company that partnered with Topps to distribute similar cards in Canada. While the cards are very similar, there are some slight differences between the two – and the O-Pee-Chee cards have been amassing more money recently. The 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card received a Gem Mint 10. Courtesy of Heritage Auctions The buyer and seller want to remain anonymous, but the buyer discussed the new purchase, saying getting the card was a long family dream. “For many years of collecting, this card has always been our ‘white whale’,” said the buyer. “Our family is delighted to become the new keepers of this world-class hobby treasure.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos