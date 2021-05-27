Ecuadorian weightlifter Neisi Dajomes may be the country’s best chance of winning the third Olympic medal ever



At the 14 Summer Olympics in which Ecuador has participated since 1924, the South American country has collected a total of two medals. Racewalker Jefferson Prez won the gold medal in the men’s 20-kilometer walk at the 1996 Atlanta Games and the silver medal at the same event in Beijing in 2008. This year, at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, one of the best opportunities Ecuador has to take home its third Olympic medal (and the first for a woman) in its history is weightlifting with Neisi Dajomes. She comes out in the 76 kilogram category. The last year has been a tough battle for Dajomes with the pandemic. Games were canceled and she had to train at home. She said they had to stop exercising until the end of 2020 last year. For me, going to Tokyo is quite a challenge, Dajomes, 23, told me EFE. These are my second Olympics. I have to take them with a lot more responsibility and do a better job. Dajomes is from the city of Puyo, the capital of Pastaza, a province in Ecuador. Its name comes from the Kichwa word meaning cloudy. However, there is nothing murky about the goals Dajomes has set for herself in Tokyo this year. She showed determination in her competitions leading up to this year’s Summer Games by being 100 percent focused and winning medals at the Senior World Championship in Pattaya, Thailand, in 2019. Along with Dajomes, 26 other Ecuadorian athletes qualified for the 2021 Summer Olympics, including participants in such events as boxing, cycling, freestyle wrestling, horse riding, pentathlon, shooting, table tennis and track and field.

