WATCH: Video of a little girl hitting cricket shots like a pro wins hearts; Netizens say ‘Bahut Badhiya’

A 6-year-old girl from Kerala named Mehak Fathima has managed to garner praise from internet users for her professional cricket skills. Even Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues responded to the video, praising Mehak.

In a cricket-mad nation like India, players are adored all over the country. There are millions who aspire to play for the Indian national cricket team and only a few ever get the chance to achieve their dream. However, a little girl from Kerala appears to be on the path of making her dreams come true as her video of taking cricket shots like a pro has impressed everyone on the internet, including Indian cricket player Jemimah Rodrigues and coach Biju George. A video of 6-year-old Mehak Fathima shows how she shot her with a bat bait and it left netizens in awe.

In the video even shared by Biju George on his Instagram handle, Mehak is seen wearing cricket equipment with pads, helmet and more looking at the balls and knocking them out of the park. Everyone saw the little girl’s potential and skill and was impressed. When the video was shared on Coach Biju’s handle, it managed to attract the attention of Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues. She also went ahead and commented on the video and Mehak’s skill. She wrote “Superb Mehek” with a fire emoticon.

Have a look:

Comments to the video by netizens show how much her skills were loved. One user wrote: “Each recording selects prfct.” Another wrote: “Bohot badhiya beta kheltey raho.”

In a chat with Indian Express.com, Fathima’s mom revealed that she started playing when she saw her dad playing with her 3-year-old brother. She went on to say that they learned her interest in the game when she questioned her father for not teaching her the game because she was a girl.

In the midst of the pandemic, such videos have certainly lit up the internet and gave everyone a glimmer of hope. What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.

